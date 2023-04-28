Deal Alert! Save Up to 69% on Stylish Spring Staples From Gap, Billabong, and More at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If you’ve finally made the seasonal switch from winter to warm-weather clothes, you may still be missing a few key pieces for spring. Thankfully, Amazon is filled with affordable and sunshine-worthy staples, so you can stock your closet accordingly with picks starting as low as $8.

If you have a full agenda for the next few months, these are the 30 best Amazon Fashion deals to keep in mind for every occasion. Whether you’re planning a trip to the beach or preparing for a backyard soiree, these fabulous and on-sale finds are sure to impress. Discover dresses, jumpsuits, sandals, and more from popular brands like Gap, Billabong, and Wrangler—up to 69 percent off.

Amazon

Best Dress Deals

Swing your way through spring with popular on-sale dresses that can be worn for all your events and are as low as $18. For a casual everyday look, try this sleeveless ruched dress that has more than 7,200 five-star ratings. An extra bonus? It’s up to 52 percent off. More stylish and comfortable options include this puffed short-sleeve dress that is on sale and has a coupon, featuring a double discount for just $25. Or this ruffle-neck tiered dress by The Drop that’s up to 63 percent off. Elevate your look with wedges and a woven clutch, or wear either dress down with sneakers and your favorite handbag.

Amazon

Best Blouse and Tank Deals

Versatile tanks, tees, and blouses are must-have basics to complete your spring wardrobe— and these on-sale picks have so many options to choose. For a relaxed top that you can wear on its own or with a denim jacket, consider this relaxed tunic shirt from Amazon Essentials that’s on sale starting at $13. It has a super soft feel and comes in 19 colors including lilac, olive, and taupe. If you’re looking for a more dressed up look while still staying comfortable, this drawstring short-sleeve blouse is a great option. It has more than 4,000 five-star ratings and is a shopper-recommended top for work, events, and trips because of its lightweight material and flowy feel. Plus, there’s more than 40 colors and patterns to choose from.

Amazon

Best Pant Deals

Despite having mainly warm weather, a spring chill is known to occasionally linger in the air, so having pants that can provide both comfort and breathability is an essential. These popular Levi’s High-Rise Bootcut Jeans are the perfect transitional piece with its cotton material and flare at the bottom. Not only are they flexible and hug all the right places, but they also come in eight different colors, so you can choose between light or dark denim. If you’re on the hunt for a trusty white jean (psst Memorial Day weekend is almost here) then look no further than this pull-on pair by Ruby Rd. Stretch, stylish, and perfect to wear for outdoor gatherings and sunny vacations, this classic style is a must-have for $30.

Amazon

Best Romper and Jumpsuit Deals

For a stylish outfit that takes minimal planning, you’ll want to try rompers and jumpsuits. Whether you’re in need of a wedding guest outfit or cover-up for the beach, these popular and on-sale picks have plenty of options—and are as low as $19. According to shoppers this best-selling romper is “the perfect basic piece to have in your spring and summer wardrobe” because of its lightweight material and ability to be dressed up or down. And if you’re attending a special occasion, like a wedding, or have an upcoming trip, consider this one-shoulder pleated jumpsuit that’ll make a statement. Choose from more than 20 colors and pair with heels and chunky jewelry for a stunning look.

Amazon

Best Sandal and Sneaker Deals

If there’s one warm-weather fashion piece you can never have too much of: Shoes! Spring calls for having different styles on deck including slip-on sneakers, espadrille wedges, more. And Amazon has so many finds to choose from—up to 69 percent off. Dr. Scholl’s is having a major spring moment with these slip-on sneakers and platform wedge sandals, which are both on sale for their lowest price in a month. These styles are made with comfort in mind, so you can have extra support whether you’re at work or on a walk. Looking to score even more savings? Be sure to snag these classic Tommy Hilfiger sneakers for $26.

