Deal Alert! The Best Mascara We Tested Is Less Than $10 at Nordstrom Right Now

Now this is what we call a win-win!

Every now and then we see a mega deal on a top-rated product that's so good, it stops us in our tracks. In this case, it's the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, which is currently 50 percent off at Nordstrom right this minute. While we're accustomed to seeing low, low prices on the products we like during Black Friday weekend, it's not every day that we find deep discounts on the must-have items that we downright love.

Just last month, we tested a multitude of mascaras (34, to be exact) and gave top honors to this exact Too Faced formula, so it feels a little serendipitous that it's on major sale for a limited time. During our testing process, we carefully reviewed and extensively tried tube after tube of mascara, looking for the reliable miracle workers that really delivered on their promises. After careful evaluation, we ultimately named the Better Than Sex Mascara as the Best Overall of the bunch, and have kept it in high regard ever since.

Buy It! Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara, $8 (orig. $16); nordstrom.com

Now that this effective miracle worker is priced at just $8 (a very generous markdown from its original price of $16 for the convenient travel-size), we had to spread the word ASAP. Packed with peptides to condition and nourish your lashes, this award-winning volumizing formula has been an industry favorite for years because it never disappoints. The vegan, cruelty-free lash lengthener is safe for contact lens wearers, and it has been praised by industry experts, influencers, and customers alike for its unmistakable ability to simultaneously stretch and curl each lash to its fullest potential.

This crowd pleaser comes with an hourglass-shaped brush to separate, coat, and define each lash to voluptuous perfection — even when you're on the go. This small but mighty mascara is ideal for on-the-go touch-ups and will quickly become your best travel companion during those upcoming road trips and holiday getaways.

Our best recommendation: Buy this award-winning mascara in bulk so you can spread the gift of glam to everyone on your list.

