How ‘Deaf Broadway’ Is Making Musical Theater Loud and Clear

To celebrate Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday in March, actor and director Garrett Zuercher attended a Zoom party. The plan was to watch the original stage production of Sweeney Todd with a group of Deaf and hearing friends, but as soon as the stream began, Zuercher realized it wasn’t designed for him.

The video’s captions were bare-bones, rarely indicating which character sang what line; Sondheim’s give-and-take lyrics placed the onscreen text in a losing race, heaving in the wake of the music. For Zuercher, who is Deaf, the show was suddenly opaque—the captions only made it obvious how much he didn’t understand.

“The Deaf participants […] ended up asking our hearing friends for clarification and found ourselves saying, over and over: “Oh, that’s what THAT means?” Zuercher wrote in an email. “Oh, I always thought the other character said that!”

Zuercher’s frustration soon turned to clarity: the only way to make musical theater truly accessible, he said, is to provide visual language access. In an American Sign Language-interpreted show, Deaf actors sign without relying on the stiff constraints of captions, which can omit not just words but nuance.

Three weeks after the watch party, Zuercher—along with stage manager Miriam Rochford and actor-interpreter Kimberly Hale—called for a redo, this time presenting Sweeney Todd with an all-Deaf cast. Angela Lansbury still belted onscreen, but actors signed beside her, their expansive movements encroaching on the borders of Zoom squares. For a few hours, the two languages echoed each other, and the theater collective now known as “Deaf Broadway” took root in the reverb.

In the six months since, Deaf Broadway has performed seven musicals and posted five, most directed by Zuercher; their latest, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, is currently streaming on YouTube. Each production uses Zoom recordings to interpret existing shows, often playing captioned video side-by-side as actors sign. While Deaf Broadway treads a familiar canon (taking on musicals like Into the Woods and Legally Blonde), the result is something close to unprecedented: theater “for the Deaf, by the Deaf,” Zuercher wrote.

“It’s incredibly rare to see a fully Deaf cast, especially in a musical,” Joey Caverly, a Deaf Broadway performer and Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL), said in an interpreted conversation. “A completely, entirely Deaf cast of professional actors […] in the same room so to speak, working on a show, it doesn’t happen.”

Zuercher agreed: onstage opportunities for Deaf actors are scarce, even as visibility increases. Plays like Nina Raine’s Tribes, Craig Lucas’ I Was Most Alive With You, and the Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God the same year included Deaf characters and themes, but they’re the exceptions that prove the underlying rule.

Meanwhile, according to Deaf Broadway performer Harold Foxx, Deaf theater professionals typically answer to hearing higher-ups—creative “independence” isn’t always financially feasible. And even when companies feature Deaf performers, many said the community can feel transient, clustered in one city for the length of a show.

