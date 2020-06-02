Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make $200k donation to fight systemic racism

Photo credit: Steve Granitz / WireImage - Getty Images

From Digital Spy

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively, have announced that they have donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund as protests continue across the world following the death of George Floyd in the US.

The couple posted matching statements to their Instagram accounts in which they spoke about being "ashamed" that they had previously been "uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is".

In a message comprised of five images, they wrote: "We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car.

"We don't know what it's like to experience that life day in and day out. We can't imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is."



They went on to explain that they want to educate themselves and their three young daughters about "everything, all of it... especially our own complicity".

"We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become," they continued. "They've led us to huge avenues of education."



They added that they are "committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern" and said that their donation "is just a start".

"We want to use our privilege and platform to be an ally," they wrote. "And to play a part in easing pain for so many who feel as though this grand experiment is failing them."

The couple are the latest to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd died in police custody after a white police officer kneeled on his neck, with the officer since being charged with his murder. There were three other officers involved at the scene who have all been removed from their positions.

A number of big names have been making donations and taking part in protests to support the Black Lives Matter movement, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz donating $11,000 to the Community Justice Exchange and Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse revealing that he was arrested while taking part in a peaceful protest.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

