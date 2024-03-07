‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Won’t Have The Juggernaut, (Redacted)

There’s only one thing that can stop the Juggernaut – having to wear that costume again.

Speaking with Yahoo UK, actor Vinnie Jones said he was approached to play the wall-busting Juggernaut in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film, which features Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Jones last played Juggernaut in the X-Men: The Last Stand.

Jones said he couldn’t deal with the “mental toll” of putting on the costume.

“Funnily enough, I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically,” Jones said. “I mean, it had its mental toll as well, because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for Deadpool [& Wolverine].”

Jones ripped X-Men: The Last Stand, which he called a “shambles.” He claimed his part as Juggernaut was “diluted” and “not the same role [he] had signed on to do.”

He does have love for Deadpool.

“But Deadpool’s my favorite movie of all f***ing time more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn’t have the budget to put me in the suit,” he said.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently scheduled for release in theaters on July 26.

