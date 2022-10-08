Deadpool actor T.J. Miller says he'll never work with Ryan Reynolds again: 'It's weird that he hates me'

Emlyn Travis
·3 min read
Actor and comedian T.J. Miller revealed that he's not interested in returning for Deadpool 3 — or working with Ryan Reynolds ever again — after the pair had a "weird moment" together on set.

Miller, who played blunt bartender Weasel in the franchise's first two films, says he thinks his former costar hates him and recalled a time when Reynolds allegedly requested another take to belittle Miller in front of one of the movie's cast and crew.

"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel," Miller explained on The Adam Corolla Show. "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Reynolds' jab took Miller by surprise. "I just kind of listened and thought it was weird and then I got off stage because they were like, 'Cut…?,'" he said, noting that the crew seemed uncomfortable after the scene, too.

While his character does fuel the overall storyline, Miller suggested that the interaction went deeper than just an onscreen dynamic. "That's exactly why he said that," he deadpanned. "Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him."

Miller said the moment told him all he needed to know about Reynolds. "Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again," he said, adding, "I sorta wish him well, because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me."

The actor-comedian has established his own questionable reputation. Miller has been embroiled in multiple controversies throughout his career. He was accused of sexual assault by a woman in 2017, an allegation he denied. A year later, he denied bullying a fellow actor on the set of his HBO series Silicon Valley.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Ryan Reynolds attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: TJ Miller and Kate Miller attends the 2018 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' Ripple Of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Mike Coppola/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty Ryan Reynolds; T.J. Miller

Throughout the interview, Miller maintained that he genuinely enjoys Reynolds' performance as the Merc with a Mouth — even if he's an "insecure dude" in real life. "He's such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he's so quick, he's so funny," he said. "I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, 'See? You guys see?'"

Despite his comments, Miller admitted that his stance on working with Reynolds again could change. "I've said that about Michael Bay and now we're friends and I would work with him again," he said, before adding that Bay similarly has a "very specific opinion" of Reynolds after they worked together on the 2019 film 6 Underground.

Still, don't expect Weasel to pop up in any future Deadpool installments. "I don't really think you should do something for more than five years," he said. "I think it's weird to just go back and play Weasel 10 years later.

But, he added, "I don't wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."

A representative for Reynolds did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Deadpool 3, which will also feature Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine, is set to hit theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

