“Deadpool 3 ”Trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Face Off in First Glimpse of “Deadpool & Wolverine”

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is in theaters July 26

Deadpool and Wolverine are back in action.

During Super Bowl Sunday, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, which brings Ryan Reynolds together with Hugh Jackman for something of a reunion between their iconic superhero characters. (Reynolds previously portrayed Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool, in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, led by Jackman as Marvel fan-favorite Logan, a.k.a. Wolverine.)

"Welcome to the mercury in retrograde of Marvel Phases. #DeadpoolWolverine," Reynolds wrote on Instagram with the trailer.



Reynolds, 47, marked the end of filming for the sequel, directed by Shawn Levy, in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

He wrote, "The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect."

"I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often," he added.



Bav Media / SplashNews Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds filming on "Deadpool 3" set.

Deadpool 3 marks the series' first entry within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; the previous films in the series were produced and distributed by 20th Century Fox, prior to Disney's purchase of the studio and the rights to incorporate Deadpool and other X-Men characters into Marvel Studios' shared universe.

The stars revealed Jackman will appear in the movie as Wolverine back in September 2022. The pair quickly specified that Deadpool 3 will not negate the events of 2017's Logan, which previously appeared to be the final time Jackman intended to reprise that role.

Reynolds and Jackman, 55, were spotted filming on set in July 2023, and production shut down due to the actors' strike that ended in November. Jennifer Garner is also expected to reprise her superhero role as Elektra, whom she played in 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra.



Rumors have also swirled that Taylor Swift may appear in Deadpool 3 after she was spotted in the company of Reynolds, Jackman and director Levy multiple times in recent months. Swift, 34, is close friends with Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively.



“Yeah, I’ve heard that one,” Reynolds told the Vancouver Sun, when he was asked about the rumors in November 2023. “I love it [the gossip]. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”



Deadpool 3 is in theaters July 26.



