Deadpool 3 will pay tribute to iconic Star Wars scene

Deadpool 3 will apparently pay homage to Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

This new insight arrived via director Shawn Levy, who told Esquire all about his special relationship with the galaxy far, far away.

"I went to the theater again and again to see Return of the Jedi. I vividly remember the scene in which Luke [Skywalker] is hiding from [Darth] Vader in the Emperor's room and Vader gives the speech that ends with 'If you will not turn to the dark side, then perhaps your sister will'," he began.

"It was dead quiet. Pin-drop silence. Suddenly Vader has pushed the wrong button. Luke comes screaming out of the shadows and just goes to town in a light saber battle against Vader.

"The way that felt: The forty seconds of stillness from the audience, then the spectacle and emotion, is seared not just in my eyeballs but in my heart. That's the essence of the blockbuster," the Free Guy filmmaker continued.

"When the tone is singular, when the themes are resonant, when the experience is connective, when the audience is reminded that the world is far bigger than ourselves, it creates a forever memory. I think that's beautiful."

Such is Levy's appreciation for the spectacular Jedi vs Sith sequence, he's sneaking in a direct nod within the third Deadpool movie, which brings together Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

"For one key scene in the movie, I said to my stunt and action team, 'Guys, this is the Jedi moment.' I pulled up that scene of Vader and Luke on my phone and restudied how it was photographed, how it was blocked, the framing, the tempo," he revealed.

"The keen Star Wars fan will see the shot in my Deadpool movie that was inspired by a moment that I saw in a theater decades ago."

Levy is expected to be directing his own Star Wars movie in the future, while he recently spoke exclusively to Digital Spy about his new WWII-miniseries All the Light We Cannot See.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+. Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is in production.

