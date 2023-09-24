'Deadpool 3' Director Shawn Levy Says Movie Will Explore "Fox-Marvel Legacy"

Adding to the excitement of Deadpool and Wolverine officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is now teasing the potential of seeing more X-Men characters in the film. Speaking about the upcoming first-ever Marvel Studios R-rated release, Levy shared that the film will explore the "Fox-Marvel Legacy." Noting the now-defunct 20th Century Fox era of Marvel-based movies and their place in the MCU.

"Deadpool and Wolverine are iconic Marvel characters; more specifically, iconic Marvel-of-the-Fox-era characters," said the filmmaker during an interview with Total Film. "We’re not going to pretend: 'Oh, we snap our fingers, and suddenly that Fox legacy doesn’t exist, and it shaped a lot of what we now know as the MCU.' Fox also shaped Ryan’s career, Hugh’s career, and my career. So there’s a lot of history there, and there’s a lot of Marvel history at Fox. And certainly, that’s a part of our storytelling."

Aside from Jennifer Garner's Elektra being confirmed, rumors for Deadpool 3 have noted the potential addition of characters from the upcoming Fantastic Four film and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Deadpool 3 is now set to officially hit theaters September 6, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comic Book Movie (@cbmnet)

For more entertainment news, watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson return to WWE Smackdown.