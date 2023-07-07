Deadpool 3 casts Jennifer Garner to reprise unexpected Marvel role

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Deadpool 3 spoilers follow.

Ryan Reynolds continues to surprise Marvel fans with his cast for Deadpool 3 — and Jennifer Garner is the latest addition.

While this probably isn't unexpected casting on its face since Garner has a long track record of action roles, she will actually be reprising her role as the assassin Elektra from the 2003 box office bomb Daredevil and Garner's 2005 spinoff film (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Daredevil remains infamous for its scathing reviews, with even Garner's co-star (and ex-husband) Ben Affleck once admitting he still hated the film years after its release. Garner didn't have anything good to say about her Elektra spinoff either, apparently branding it "awful" to a co-star.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Garner's casting certainly bolsters fan theories that Deadpool 3 will somehow will bridge multiple branches of the Marvel Multiverse through some topsy-turvey plot twists.

For those keeping score, Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are making their MCU debut after previously being relegated to the X-Men film series, once owned by Fox and now by Disney.

The 2003 Daredevil movie stands on its own because Marvel hadn't embarked on its cinematic universe when the film was originally released — that would start a few years later with 2008's Iron Man. Deadpool is the perfect character to bridge all of these universes since he's often broken the fourth wall in his comics.

Other characters from the former Fox X-Men universe expected to appear in Deadpool 3 will be Wade Wilson's partner Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), his wing-woman Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) and X-Force member Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand).

20th Century Studios

Comedian Rob Delaney is also expected to come back as Deadpool's unlikely X-Force teammate Peter and Karan Soni is set to appear as the hero's #1 fan Dopinder as well.

Deadpool 3 will release in cinemas on May 3, 2024.

