deadmau5 GENESIS AVATAR PROJECT WITH SMEARBALLS

5555 avatars minted on the Polygon blockchain

Bright Moments Gallery, NYC

Pictured: Timmu Toke (head of partnerships at Ready Player Me), Smearballs, deadmau5

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The mau5verse is a collection of all that is deadmau5 across the digital space; music, video games, literature, NFTs, and more. The next step being taken into the mau5verse is the release of the latest NFT collectible project from deadmau5 in collaboration with Smearballs: head5.

The head5 collection—available now for a limited time on the Polygon blockchain--is the newest collaboration between deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) and Nick denBoer. Nick, publicly known as ‘Smearballs,’ is responsible for many of deadmau5's insane tour visuals featuring dancing bug-eyed farm animals and the many characters in the music videos for “ Monophobia ,” “ Pomegranate ” and “ Drama Free .” This project is an extension of those worlds and characters, where collectors will not only own an NFT but will benefit from additional token utility and rewards throughout the metaverse.

On Oct. 28, 2021, deadmau5 teamed up with Sandbox on Miami South Beach to unveil the head5 collection. The [literal] box in the sand featured five of the 5555 generative avatars in augmented reality (AR) as they will be seen in the upcoming metaverse game.

Following their announcement in Miami, head5 made their way to NFT.NYC , the world’s largest NFT conference. The head5 collection was previewed at the Bright Moments Gallery for some of the biggest community members in the NFT space. In addition to previewing the head5 collection, deadmau5 participated in the fun by minting his own CryptoNewYorker NFT and co-curating a VIP NFT gallery with Smearballs ; a collection of their favorite pieces on OpenSea .

The head5 collection will provide deadmau5’ most passionate fans and collectors entry into the next epoch of the community. head5 will be integrated in over 450 digital and metaverse spaces. Alongside all of these integrations, the roadmap for the project will also include airdrops, companion drops, special perks within the mau5verse, and so much more.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

5555 generative avatars minted on the Polygon blockchain.

Holders of this token will continue to be rewarded in perpetuity with exciting new mau5 projects and integrations… 5ever.

5 mints per wallet

Purchasable in wETH.

Price is 0.15 wETH per head

Primary sale is held on the deadmau5 dAPP (can be found on deadmau5.com now)

Secondary sale trading will be held on OpenSea

The Art Inspiration, Smearballs

head5 is a collection of 5555 avatars derived from 200 3D assets split into four categories: skulls, eyes, mouths and ears. A generative script was created to spawn the unique combinations with a layer of art direction to make dominant strains of matching designs. Collectors may get lucky and uncover a 'perfect match' of all four asset categories and obtain one of the full matching designs. There are subsequently many subcategories of dozens whereby an avatar has three of four or two of four matching traits of a certain strain.

There are also five Jokers mixed in the population like in a deck of cards. These Jokers are amongst the rarest finds and have a hat that is not found anywhere else in the population. There are also two Goat lords, one of which belongs to deadmau5 and one that belongs to Nick Den Boer.

“I've been collaborating with Joel for over six years on tour visuals and music videos. I've made many crazy iterations of his iconic mau5 head from dancing farm animals to 26-eyed aliens, but never at this scale. 5555 head5 is a real army of freaks that I hope his fans get a kick out of collecting and wearing in the metaverse.”

-Nick denBoer

The Blockchain: Why we chose Polygon

Polygon combines the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchains into a full-fledged multi-chain system.

Polygon is a protocol and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. Aggregating scalable solutions on Ethereum supporting a multi-chain Ethereum ecosystem.

Polygon solves pain points associated with blockchains, like high gas fees and slow speeds, without sacrificing on security.

This multi-chain system is akin to other ones such as Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche etc, but with at least three major upsides:

It is able to fully benefit from Ethereum’s network effects

It is inherently more secure

It is more open and powerful

SALE INFO:

Date: November 16 through a limited time while pieces last

Where: deadmau5 dAPP (link live @ deadmau5.com)

How: Wrapped ether will be the payment (wETH) .

The price is 0.15 wETH per head.

About deadmau5

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes, “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza, “Channel 43” with Wolfgang Gartner, “Hypnocurrency” with REZZ, “When The Summer Dies” with Lights and “hyperlandia” featuring Foster The People. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar’s top tours globally. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.

For more information, visit:

www.deadmau5.com

www.twitter.com/deadmau5

www.instagram.com/deadmau5

www.facebook.com/deadmau5

www.mau5trap.com

www.hau5trap.com

www.beathau5.com

About Smearballs

Nick denBoer is an award-winning director, animator and video artist based in Toronto, Canada. He has developed a unique style of visual comedy, combining video remix and animation techniques under his online brand ‘Smearballs.’. Nick honed his skills working as a writer and bit creator for Conan O’Brien producing and remixing popular culture segments for the show. His groundbreaking short film “The Chickening” (a poultry-infused remix of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”) graced the screens of over 100 film festivals around the world including TIFF and Sundance. Nick’s unmistakable style has found a home in many productions. He has directed and produced award-winning ads for Old Spice and KFC, music videos and tour visuals for deadmau5 & Flying Lotus, countless TV shows, films, web and VR projects. Most recently Nick has made a name for himself in the NFT space and has found success selling his own artwork as well as collaborating on groundbreaking NFT projects with the likes of Beeple, The Wu-Tang Clan, and most recently the head5 project with deadmau5.

https://www.smearballs.com/

About MetaCake

Metacake is a U.K. based development company, specializing in web3 services and innovation. They have overseen multiple successful NFT launches since that start of the year and are active contributors to the maturing NFT ecosystem

About SEVEN20

SEVEN20 is a technology and entertainment company and was originally founded in 2018 by CEO Dean Wilson to overturn the traditional music management model in favor of a partnership-based approach that fully empowers artists. In the time since, the company has adopted even bigger goals through the freedom of the blockchain. SEVEN20 seeks to push the entire music and entertainment industry forward with new IP and equity deals only possible with this blockchain technology.

SEVEN20 opened by establishing its own publishing company and followed by building several specialty labels under Wilson’s creative direction. Now, the company has entered partnerships with multiple blockchain DSPs including Audius and Emanate who seek to transform the way music is distributed and commodified. Wilson sees these systems as a way of unshackling artists from the burdens of traditional platforms and democratizing distribution for everyone.

About Pixelynx

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture which has been created by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io .

About Ready Player Me / Wolf3D.io

Wolf3D is the creator of the cross-game avatar platform Ready Player Me, which helps users create an avatar they can use across many virtual experiences and give developers an easy-to-use tool for building avatar-based experiences.

Ready Player Me provides players and developers with plug-and-play tools for easy integration of its avatar system to any virtual world or game engine. Removing the need to create a new avatar for every new app or game, users simply sign in with Ready Player Me and travel through the metaverse with a uniform 3D avatar.

The avatars have a realistic look, so you can make them look like you. But they have an animated 3D cartoon style to them.

Founded in 2014, the company launched their first product: a hardware-based 3D scanner. The scanners operated in public places like airports, museums, and conference halls around the world. They scanned more than 20,000 people and collected a massive database of high-quality face scans in the process.

This proprietary database of face scans allowed them to then build a deep-learning solution that creates perfect virtual avatars from a single selfie on any device. Wolf3D builds their customers world-class avatar systems their users deserve. Wolf3D works with Tencent, Huawei, HTC, Vodafone, and H&M, among many others.

About Sandbox

A Decentralized Gaming Ecosystem Made By Players. The Sandbox is building a unique virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences using NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and SAND, the main utility token of the platform. $SAND serves as the basis of transactions and interactions, enabling players to play, own, govern, trade, and earn. Players can create NFTs via VoxEdit and upload them to the marketplace and integrate them into games through the #no-code Game Maker. The team vision is to create opportunities and change the way people live, create, play, govern and earn in the virtual world! Over the past three years, The Sandbox has built the ground to establish a 100% Ownership Economy for Players & Creators with NFTs and LANDS. The Sandbox has also secured over 140+ partnerships to develop content on the platform, including brands like Smurfs, Care Bears, Shaun the Sheep, dApp game studios like Dapper Labs (CryptoKitties), investors such as Square Enix (Final Fantasy, Tomb Raider), and iconic game companies like ATARI (Rollercoaster Tycoon, Pong). 2021 will be the Year of the Metaverse and will bring The Sandbox to life. Join The Sandbox metaverse here https://linktr.ee/sandbox

About Open Sea

Founded in 2017, OpenSea is the world’s first and largest peer-to-peer marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). OpenSea supports multiple blockchains, with the broadest set of categories, including digital collectibles, gaming items, and other virtual goods. For more information visit, https://opensea.io

About MODA DAO

MODA is the music industry Web3 DAO focused on bringing the music to the blockchain, and blockchain to the music in a way that has never been seen before. Starting with cross-chain, interoperable and user-friendly Audio NFTs, MODA will offer liquidity mining, DAO voting, an NFT aggregator, and NFTStreaming. Working alongside deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin amongst dozens of the world's top music industry veterans, the future is bright for music, crypto, and Audio NFTs.

