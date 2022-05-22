Deadly Voyages: A community discussion on Haitian migration

‘Either you die or you succeed’: Haiti’s northwest coast spawns migration tide to Florida

Deadly Voyages: Haitians are risking their lives in the largest maritime migration in nearly two decades. The consequences are tragic.

What: Community event featuring the human trafficking melodrama “Cargo,” by Bahamian Writer-Director Kareem J. Mortimer, centered around Haitian migrants being smuggled to the U.S. A discussion with local experts and journalists about the current migration crisis to follow. The event will follow a Miami Herald series by Caribbean Correspondent Jacqueline Charles and Visual Journalist Jose Iglesias. Arranged by the Miami Herald and the Miami Herald Impact Journalism Fund at the Miami Foundation. The series reporting was supported by the Pulitzer Center.

Panelists to include: Filmmaker Kareem J. Mortimer, Miami Herald journalist Jacqueline Charles, migration-focused video artist Edison Penafiel and local migration experts

Moderator: Haitian-American Writer Edwidge Danticat, author of “Brother, I’m Dying”

When: June 17, 2022

Film screening — 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Panel discussion — 8:30 p.m.

Where: University of Miami Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables, FL 33146

Reservations required. Please RSVP at https://deadlyvoyages.eventbrite.com or email eventinfo@miamiherald.com