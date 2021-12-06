Deadly Victoria bus crash driver ‘may have confused brake with accelerator’

The accident in August resulted in the death of pedestrian Melissa Burr, 32 (Met Police)

A fatal bus crash at Victoria station may have been caused by a driver suffering “pedal confusion” and pressing the accelerator rather than the brake, it can be revealed.

The accident in August, which resulted in the death of pedestrian Melissa Burr, 32, could lead to a widespread safety review of London’s electric bus fleet.

It is thought Ms Burr had been walking between two 507 single deckers when one of them shot forward and smashed into the rear of the other bus. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transport for London’s safety committee has been told that “alleged pedal confusion” was thought to be the cause.

In a statement to the Standard, Louise Cheeseman, TfL’s director of buses, said it was an “absolutely tragic” incident. She said: “We are extremely saddened that Melissa Burr died after a collision with a bus and our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“We are assisting the Health and Safety Executive with their investigation, as well as carrying out our own investigations with the bus operator Go-Ahead. Alleged pedal confusion was just one element. There were other human factors involved. It is essential we allow the investigation to complete its work to fully establish all the facts.”

The 507 route became, with the 521, the first fully electric route in central London when new buses were introduced by Mayor Sadiq Khan in September 2016. The buses are operated for TfL by Go-Ahead and emit no nitrogen dioxide and reduce CO2 emissions by 40 per cent. There are about 550 fully electric or hybrid buses in London but TfL wants to fully electrify the fleet of 9,000 buses to tackle toxic air.

The safety committee was told that electric buses accelerate much more quickly than diesel buses. Tom Cunnington, head of bus development at TfL, said “pedal confusion” had been an issue for years.

He said: “With electric propulsion — whether it’s hybrids or pure electric vehicles — it’s potentially more damaging when it does happen, because the power of an electric bus and its acceleration is much greater, and possibly gives the driver less time to respond to it.”

The committee was told that research was under way into the layout of the pedals and that the drivers’ union Unite was being consulted.

Ms Burr, from Rainham in Havering, was described by her family as a “kind and thoughtful soul”. A Met police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.

