Deadly tornado carved 22-mile path of destruction in NC. Most are much, much shorter

Hayley Fowler
·3 min read

A tornado near the coast of North Carolina this week was on the ground for half an hour and carved a 22-mile path of ruin — staggering figures that highlight the twister’s wrath as it razed homes and left three people dead.

A new report released by the National Weather Service shows a unique combination of factors may have contributed to the destruction that accompanied the storm, which arrived with little warning in Brunswick County on Monday night and quickly escalated into an EF-3 tornado.

Tornadoes travel an average distance of roughly 3.5 miles, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, which forecasts severe thunderstorms and tornadoes and issues tornado alerts. Monday’s twister went more than six times that distance.

Meanwhile, most tornadoes last less than 10 minutes, experts say.

The Brunswick County twister was on the ground from 11:34 p.m. to 12:02 a.m., according to the report released late Wednesday. It touched down at a golf resort in Sunset Beach as an EF-0 and picked up speed as it crossed a swampy area before overturning a few RVs near the highway, where forecasters said it “rapidly intensified to an EF-2.”

By the time it entered the Ocean Ridge Plantation development and swept at least one home completely off its foundation, the Weather Service estimates the tornado’s wind speeds were topping 160 mph, pushing it to an EF-3. The storm eventually petered out near the community of Delco after razing a double-wide mobile home close to N.C. 17 as an EF-1.

All told, the tornado was about 825 feet wide. Twisters are typically 660 feet wide, National Geographic has reported.

Forecasters said Monday’s storm was the deadliest tornado to strike southeastern North Carolina since November 2006, when the Riegelwood tornado killed eight people in neighboring Columbus County.

That storm was about 1,000 feet wide but left just a mile of severe destruction, the Wilmington Star-News reported at the time. It was North Carolina’s second-deadliest tornado in 50 years.

The Riegelwood tornado was also an EF-3. Reid Hawkins, a science officer with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, told the Star-News in 2016 those twisters are “extremely rare for this coastal area” because “colder air from the ocean typically wards off tornado activity.”

Brunswick County Sheriff John W. Ingram V said much of the storm’s path Monday included rural areas of pine forests.

“So we were very fortunate in that way, but it did travel quite a distance,” he said.

Other strong tornadoes

One of the strongest tornadoes to hit Mecklenburg County was an EF-2 in 2012, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. It was about 600 feet wide and ran 1.5 miles.

Last year, severe thunderstorms in Pender County spawned four different tornadoes in a single afternoon — none stronger than an EF-1 with tracks spanning just a few miles, according to the Weather Service. Hurricane Isaias also produced several tornadoes in communities near the coast of North Carolina, including one in Bertie County that killed two people and injured 14 last August.

That storm was also an EF-3, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia. It arrived at a trailer park in the middle of the night and lasted about 11 minutes. Forecasters said the tornado was 1,800 feet wide and followed a path of 10 miles.

