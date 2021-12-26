Deadly Morro Bay shark attack likely involved a great white; beachgoers avoid the ocean

Morro Bay beachgoers are still reeling from a Christmas Eve shark attack that killed a man boogie-boarding near the Rock — prompting visitors to avoid the water, a harbor official said.

A woman surfing near The Pit area of Morro Strand State Beach found the attack victim about 10:40 a.m. after seeing the boogie board floating in the water, said Eric Endersby, Morro Bay Harbor director.

The woman found the man face down in the water and brought him to the beach, Endersby said.

The Morro Bay Harbor Patrol responded to the attack with the city’s police and fire departments, but the man was already dead with no possibility of resuscitation, Endersby said.

Investigators at the scene of a fatal shark attack north of Morro Rock. The water was closed Dec. 24, 2021.

Victim likely attacked by great white shark

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office has not yet released the attack victim’s name. Endersby said he was 31 years old and noted officials had identified him and notified his next of kin.

Authorities found the victim’s car parked in a small dirt lot on the south side of Morro Creek, he said.

On Saturday, Endersby told The Tribune there were no witnesses to the incident, although it was “definitely, clearly a shark attack” and likely involved a great white shark.

Endersby declined to describe the nature of the victim’s injuries. He said it’s unclear whether the man drowned or died from the injuries sustained during the attack, and the county Sheriff-Coroner’s Office will likely perform an autopsy early next week.

A sign posted on the beach in Morro Bay on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021, warns of a fatal shark attack in the area known as The Pit.

Morro Bay attack may be the only fatal shark encounter of 2021

Following the attack, Harbor Patrol cleared other swimmers and surfers from the area and closed city-patrolled waters through noon on Christmas Day, Endersby said.

After reopening the water, the city changed a large sign notifying beachgoers of the shark attack, and it now warns visitors to enter the water at their own risk. Endersby said the warnings would remain in place through Monday.

He said beachgoers seemed spooked by the attack, noting that “not a single person tried to enter the water” while it was closed.

Endersby said that trend continued even after it reopened on Christmas Day — he noticed almost no one in the water as far north as Cayucos, an unusual occurrence during the holiday.

Shark attacks remain extremely rare on the San Luis Obispo County coast, and fatal incidents are even less common. The Christmas Eve attack marks the first time someone has died from a shark encounter in local waters since 2003.

The New York Times on Saturday reported the attack may be the “only fatal shark encounter of the year in the United States.”

Endersby said shark attacks are “completely, 100% random,” although feeding activity from lower food chain animals, such as dolphins or birds, could signal there are sharks in the area.

Oceangoers should always use their best judgment when deciding whether to swim or surf in the water, he said.

“It’s the ocean, and there’s sharks, and we have no idea where this animal may be,” Endersby said.