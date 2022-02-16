Deadly landslides wreak havoc in Brazil's Petrópolis

·1 min read
A car is seen hanging by a swept away street in Petr&#xf3;polis, Brazil.
Cars and entire homes were swept away by the floodwaters

At least 38 people have died in landslides and flash flooding in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis, emergency workers say.

The city, which is located in the mountains north of Rio de Janeiro, was hit by torrential rainfall.

Houses in hillside neighbourhoods were destroyed and cars swept away as floodwaters raced through the city's streets.

The city's mayor has declared a state of emergency.

Search and rescue teams are combing the mud for survivors. Videos shared on social media showed extensive damage and vehicles floating in the streets.

A man observes damaged public buses at a river after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil. Photo: 16 February 2022
Not even buses could withstand the force of the flood waters

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on an official trip to Russia, has said he will organise immediate help for the victims.

More than 180 soldiers have been deployed and more specialised search teams are expected to arrive later on Wednesday.

In one of the worst hit neighbourhood, 80 houses are estimated to have been damaged by the gushing water.

Petrópolis, once the summer residence of the Brazilian emperor, is a popular tourist destination. But its location means it is also prone to landslides.

The worst incident happened in 2011, when more than 900 people were killed when mudslides hit Petrópolis and neighbouring cities.

