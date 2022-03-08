Deadly head-on crash involving big rig closes Highway 49 in Nevada County, CHP says

At least one person has died following a head-on collision Tuesday morning between a big rig and another vehicle on Highway 49 in Nevada County, authorities said.

The two vehicles crashed south of Grass Valley around 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log. The collision resulted in at least one fatality, the CHP log said.

Both directions of the highway were shut down at Alta Sierra Drive due to the crash, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in social media posts around 7 a.m.

Caltrans said traffic is being routed to surface streets, with no estimated time of reopening as of 8:30 a.m.