Deadly golf cart crash at Florida RV park sent driver sailing across pond, cops say

A chain reaction of mishaps involving a golf cart ended with a man dying in the water at a Florida RV resort, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Clover Leaf Forest RV Resort in Brooksville, troopers said in a news release. Brooksville is about 50 miles north of Tampa.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Investigators say the crash likely happened after he suffered a “medical emergency” while driving a golf cart along one of the park’s designated cart paths.

“The 74-year-old Brooksville man departed the golf cart path, struck a tree and the operator was ejected into a nearby pond,” officials say.

He was found dead in the water, troopers say. A cause of death has not been released.

Maps show the park’s 285 lots sit adjacent to a large pond along Meetinghouse Lane, where the crash occurred.

