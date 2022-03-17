Deadly flash floods may occur in parts of Wake, Johnston counties, NWS warns

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Wake and Johnston counties.

The warning, issued just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, is set to last through 10:30 a.m.

The affected areas include Raleigh, Cary, Smithfield, Wake Forest, Garner, Clayton, Zebulon, Knightdale, Selma, Wendell, Rolesville, Lake Benson, Flowers, Lake Wheeler, Coats Crossroads, William B. Umstead State Park and Falls Lake.

Flash Flood Warning including Raleigh NC, Cary NC, Wake Forest NC until 10:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/eXTjiViXpR — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 17, 2022

Up to two inches of rain have fallen, and up to another two inches are possible, the NWS said.

Floods are among the most deadly weather hazards, and most flood deaths occur in cars, the NWS reported.

Flash floods, which are often caused by thunderstorms and can occur within the hours after a rain event, are even more life-threatening, according to the weather service.

The NWS warned there may be life-threatening flash flooding in creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Residents should avoid flooded areas and turn around when encountering flooded roads, the NWS said.

The flash flood warning came after a previous advisory cautioned minor flooding may occur across the following counties: Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake.