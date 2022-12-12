Deadly Fire in Rosthern

The apartment fire that occurred in the Town of Rosthern and claimed one life, was shared by a number of residents on Facebook. One person felt a special link to the building and the people who lived there. Former caretaker, Angel Wall, wrote, “The apartment building that I looked after for six years is currently on fire… Please be praying for the families and that everyone made it out safely. This place holds a spot in my heart. ♥️” According to Wall the building was home to 12 families and it is of course unknown whether any had tenants insurance. Tenant insurance is commonly a requirement of rental units, but as one person commented, if any of the tenants were recipients of Social Assistance, with the creation of the Saskatchewan Income Support program, they likely would not have been able to afford insurance.

Wall added that she was “working on putting together a place to collect donations as we will have 12 families impacted by this” as more information becomes available Wall offered to share. Many people are sharing the concern about where these families will find places to live as there are no other apartment buildings in town and the motel which offered long term rentals also succumbed to fire last year. At this time of year these families may be hard pressed to find accommodations in which to celebrate Christmas.

The Town of Rosthern was quick to spread the news to stay clear of the area while emergency crews tried to deal with the huge fire. Posting on the towns Facebook page as well as emailing town residents with email addresses on file, the town stated there was a temporary road closure involving the portion of 2nd Avenue, 10th Street & 4th Ave. The area was closed today, Thursday, December 8, 2022, and people were asked to please stay away from this area.

The community is understandably in shock both about the fire but also with the news that one resident has been confirmed dead. The thoughts of Wakaw and area residents are with Rosthern today.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder