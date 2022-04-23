Deadly earthquake hits Bosnia causing hundreds to flee homes

An earthquake seismogram (PA Archive)

One person has died and several others were injured after a strong earthquake struck Bosnia, sending hundreds of people fleeing from their homes.

The magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit 26 miles south-east of the city of Mostar at 11.07pm local time on Friday (10.07pm BST), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 3.1 miles.

A 28-year-old woman died from injuries and her parents were injured after a rock dislodged by the earthquake slammed into their family home in the city of Stolac, near Mostar, authorities said.

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro.

