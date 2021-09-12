DEADLINE TOMORROW - Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

360 DigiTech describes itself as a data driven, technology empowered digital platform that enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader customer base, including consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that DigiTech's core product, 360 IOU app, has been removed. DigiTech's American Depository Share price opened at $26.96 on July 8, 2021, $6.18 lower than the prior closing price of $33.14 on July 7, 2021.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 13, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in 360 DigiTech, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com .

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663578/DEADLINE-TOMORROW--Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-360-DigiTech-Inc-NASDAQQFIN-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty



