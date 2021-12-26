DEADLINE TOMORROW: Labaton Sucharow Notifies Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. Investors of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit - FB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) between November 3, 2016, and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Facebook investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Facebook misrepresented its user growth; (2) Facebook knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to Facebook's user base and growth; (3) Facebook did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (4) despite being aware of their use of Facebook's platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; (5) Facebook has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2021.

