Deadline’s Sound & Screen TV Music Showcase Underway

Deadline’s Sound & Screen, a showcase of television’s most moving and lauded original music from some of the industry’s top-most talent, has lifted the baton for its second edition tonight live and in person at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Attendees of the awards-season event, which kicked off at 6:30 p.m. PT, will be transported through the melodic sounds of these programs from a 50-piece orchestra, followed by sit-downs with the composers, conductors and music supervisors behind the works.

Scores facilitate in carrying the audience’s emotions and heighten senses in a way that would not be possible with just dialogue. Imagine HBO’s Euphoria without its hypnotic and genre-bending soundtrack? Or being marched ahead through the final frontier in CBS Studios’ Star Trek: Picard without its ethereal score? Or being carried through the sweeping migrant saga of Apple TV+’s Pachinko without its gentle orchestral melodies?

This year, Deadline is delighted to be offering up compositions from the trio mentioned above as well as hit shows including Amazon Studios’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Apple TV+’s The Afterparty and Slow Horses, National Geographic’s Welcome to Earth; CBS Studios’ The Man Who Fell to Earth; HBO/HBO Max’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, Somebody Somewhere and Station Eleven; and Paramount+’s Halo.

The list of panelists on hand to discuss their works include Jen Malone, Sean Callery, Nico Muhly, Daniel Pemberton, Amanda Jones, Jeff Russo, Dan Romer, Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore, plus a special virtual performance from the legendary Mick Jagger. Each composer will take you through the inspiration behind their scores and tell you how they set the tone for their shows.

The night will also feature the world premiere of a PSA from the Californians for Arts and Music Education in Public Schools, a coalition of educators, entrepreneurs and arts and music leaders who are proposing a statewide ballot measure that would increase arts and music education for students in PreK-12 public schools in the state. More info here.

Below is the lineup of tonight’s Sight & Sound events. Follow along on Deadline’s social media channels via #DeadlineSoundAndScreen, and check back Friday for coverage of the Q&As, which will be followed Monday by a streaming site featuring all panel videos.

Sight & Sound 2022

6:30 p.m. PT, Royce Hall, UCLA

Schedule of Events

Mick Jagger Welcoming Video/Opening Remarks

AMAZON STUDIOS/PRIME VIDEO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tom Mizer (Composer)

Curtis Moore (Composer/Conductor)

HBO/HBO MAX

Station Eleven

Dan Romer (Composer)

Somebody, Somewhere/A Black Lady Sketch Show

Amanda Jones (Composer)

APPLE TV+

Pachinko

Nico Muhly (Composer)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Welcome to Earth



Daniel Pemberton (Composer)

Intermission

CBS STUDIOS

Star Trek: Picard/The Man Who Fell to Earth

Jeff Russo (Composer)

PARAMOUNT+

Halo



Sean Callery (Composer)

HBO/HBO MAX

Euphoria

Jen Malone (Music Supervisor)

APPLE TV+

The Afterparty

Daniel Pemberton (Composer)

Slow Horses

Daniel Pemberton (Composer)

Mick Jagger virtual performance

