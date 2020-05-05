Deadline reports that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are talking about shooting a movie in space

Worlds collide: Movie star Tom Cruise and SpaceX are reportedly working on a project with NASA that involves shooting an action-adventure film in space, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. says he’s hearing that the project is in the works but that “no studio is in the mix at this stage.” It wouldn’t be surprising to see a team-up between SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who’s been compared to industrialist Tony Stark from the “Iron Man” movies, and the actor who’s had leading roles in the “Mission: Impossible” movie franchise and the “War of the Worlds” remake.

SpaceX is currently focusing on preparations for its first-ever crewed mission, a demonstration flight to the International Space Station that makes use of the company’s Crew Dragon capsule. Cruise could conceivably take a Crew Dragon flight to the station, under NASA’s recently established commercialization rules, though it’d be more fun to put him aboard the yet-to-be-launched Starship super-spaceship.