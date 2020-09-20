Deadline’s Primetime Emmys Live Blog

After a long Emmys season that actually began before the worldwide coronavirus pandemic shut down life and awards shows as we know it, it is coming to an end tonight as the Primetime Emmy show will hand out statuettes in 23 different categories – virtually. That’s right, no red carpet, no live audience, no dressed-to-the-nines nominees. Instead they will all be on pins and needles in their own homes for the show hosted by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, and that could make this the most unpredictable, and certainly different, Emmy show in history. ABC has sent out 130 camera kits to all the nominees, so let’s hope their WiFi is working.

Already this week during five nights of Creative Arts Emmys, contenders like Disney+’s The Mandalorian and HBO’s Watchmen have racked up lots of wins, but what happens tonight is just not as simple to predict based on the crafts awards. It is looking to be a real contest in several categories. Can Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek triumph in its sixth and final season over Amazon Prime’s past winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is looking to pick up a second win for Outstanding Comedy Series? Does the race for Outstanding Drama Series come down to HBO and Netflix duking it out between Succession and Ozark, or could the aforementioned Mandalorian triumph? Will this year’s most nominated show, Watchmen, roll over the competition for Outstanding Limited Series? Lots of questions to be answered there, as well as in the numerous acting races where the competition is stiff.

Deadline will be charting and likely arguing about all the action as we do play-by-play right here all night. So get ready for what promises to be an Emmys like none of us has never seen.

