Deadline passes, but family of Jackie Vautour remains in Kouchibouguac National Park

FREDERICTON — The deadline imposed by Parks Canada for the family of the late Jackie Vautour to abandon its land claim and leave Kouchibouguac National Park has passed, but the family says it is not leaving.

For more than 50 years, the Vautours have claimed they are Acadian-Métis and have the permission of Steven Augustine, a hereditary chief of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council, to remain on the property on New Brunswick's east coast.

Parks Canada has stated that a deal allowing the family to remain in the park ended when the elder Vautour died in February 2021, and the deadline to vacate the property was Thursday.

Vautour's son, Edmond, says he has not received an eviction order and says nothing should happen while they attempt to challenge the issue in court.

Edmond Vautour says he's scared of what will happen if Parks Canada tries to remove them, adding that he doesn't want anyone to get hurt.

In a statement today, Parks Canada says it will take the necessary steps at an appropriate and safe time to bring a conclusion to what it calls the illegal occupation of the park.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press