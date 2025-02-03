Deadline day live – Ben Chilwell and Evan Ferguson set for loan moves

Evan Ferguson set to join West Ham

Ben Chilwell could be heading to Crystal Palace

Juventus close in on Lloyd Kelly

Aston Villa look to bring in Marco Asensio

Aston Villa can confirm that Kosta Nedeljković has joined RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/xs8icShHvj — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 3, 2025

0836 – Villa are expected to be busy today with Asensio and possibly a defender following Rashford through the door. It’s not just incomings at Villa Park though, with right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic joining RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.

0830 – Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has spoken a lot about needing help in the market after his side have struggled with injuries, with Kevin Danso signing on loan from Lens on Sunday. Will a striker come through the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Ange Postecoglou wants to strengthen his Spurs squad (Steven Paston/PA)

0810 – After Marcus Rashford sealed his loan switch to Aston Villa on Sunday night, there are other big names set to move today. The likes of Ben Chilwell, Evan Ferguson, Marco Asensio and Lloyd Kelly are all likely to have new clubs by the close of play, while Mathys Tel and Christopher Nkunku have speculation over their futures at Bayern Munich and Chelsea respectively.

0800 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog. The window closes at 11pm for Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership teams.