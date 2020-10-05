Deadline Day Live

Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles are expected to complete moves to Manchester United

Thomas Partey could yet move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to be linked with a switch to Bayern Munich

Everton may look to replace striker Moise Kean after he joined Paris St Germain on loan

7.15am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on what could be an action-packed conclusion to the window. Will your club announce any arrivals or departures before the 11pm cut-off?