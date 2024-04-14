Deadline’s Contenders Television Kicks Off Day 2; 15 Panels Continue Awards-Season Launch

Deadline’s Contenders Television: Los Angeles, a veritable smörgåsbord of awards-worthy TV for your Emmy voting perusal, kicks off the second day of its two-day run Sunday morning at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles. The livestream begins at 9:35 a.m. PT.

Deadline’s annual TV awards-season kickoff continues today with its showcase that by end will encompass panels featuring 20 networks and streamers spotlighting 35 shows, ranging from drama and action to documentaries, comedies, unscripted and late-night.

It follows Saturday’s event packed to the rafters with industry and guild voters hearing from the likes of Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone, Kurt Russell, Tom Hiddleston, Jeff Probst, Kelsey Grammer, Tony Shalhoub and more discussing their buzzy shows.

Overall for the weekend, Apple TV+ is bringing a whopping seven shows: Masters of the Air, Lessons in Chemistry, The Morning Show, Silo, Palm Royale, The New Look, Loot, and in co-production with Legendary, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Prime Video has four with Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Fallout, Expats and Red, White & Royal Blue, and Showtime is bringing three with Fellow Travelers, The Curse and The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. We’ll also have gems from Paramount+, CBS Studios, Hulu, Netflix, National Geographic, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Television, Lifetime, Masterpiece on PBS, AMC/AMC+, ABC, Marvel Studios/Disney+, Warner Bros Television and FX.

As you’ve come to expect, our stage will once again be packed with stars, including Rebecca Ferguson, Common and Tim Robbins (Silo), Kristen Wiig and Josh Lucas (Palm Royale), Sutherland (The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial), Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino (Loki), Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman and Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry) and Gladstone (Under the Bridge). It’s a veritable who’s-who of household names here.

How about Pullman (Murdaugh Murders: The Movie), Andrea Riseborough (Alice & Jack), David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves), Theo James and Kaya Scodelario (The Gentlemen) and Giancarlo Esposito (Parish)? And if you’re a fan of iconic TV stars, you can dig into Frasier with Grammer and hear Shalhoub chat all things Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.

From the other side of the camera, we have plenty of creators and showrunners too. Like Lee Eisenberg (Lessons in Chemistry), Graham Yost (Silo), Abe Sylvia (Palm Royale), Samir Mehta (Under the Bridge), Charlotte Stoudt (The Morning Show), Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay (Bookie), Lulu Wang (Expats) and Quinn Shephard (Under the Bridge).

Our Contenders events have become staples in the run-up to the Emmys over the last few years, giving voters the chance to spend a couple of days with the biggest creative forces in the business and get their takes on the birth of the shows that we love.

Check out the lineup of panelists below, and stay with Deadline all weekend for full coverage using the hashtag #DeadlineContenders on our social channels. Check back Monday when we launch the event’s streaming site featuring all the panel videos.

Contenders Television 2024

SUNDAY, April 14

All times PT

9:35 a.m. – Livestream Begins/Opening Remarks

NBCUNIVERSAL

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon (Host)

APPLE TV+

Lessons in Chemistry

Lee Eisenberg (Showrunner/EP)

Brie Larson (EP/Actor)

Lewis Pullman (Actor)

Aja Naomi King (Actor)

The Morning Show

Charlotte Stoudt (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Silo

Graham Yost (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Rebecca Ferguson (EP/Actor)

Common (Actor)

Tim Robbins (Actor)

Palm Royale

Abe Sylvia (Showrunner/Writer/Director/EP)

Tate Taylor (Director/EP)

Kristen Wiig (EP/Actor)

Josh Lucas (Actor)

PRIME VIDEO

Expats

Lulu Wang (Creator/Director/EP)

Sarayu Blue (Actor)

Ji-young Yoo (Actor)

Nicole Kidman (EP/Actor)

Red, White & Royal Blue

Sarah Schechter (Producer)

Taylor Zakhar Perez (Actor)

WARNER BROS TELEVISION

Bookie

Chuck Lorre (Co-Creator/Writer/Director/EP)

Nick Bakay (Co-Creator/Writer/EP)

Sebastian Maniscalco (EP/Actor)

Omar J. Dorsey (Actor)

NETFLIX

The Gentlemen

Theo James (Actor)

Kaya Scodelario (Actor)

Daniel Ings (Actor)

FX

A Murder at the End of the World

Brit Marling (Co-Creator/Writer/Director/EP/Actor)

Zal Batmanglij (Co-Creator/Writer/Director/EP)

SHOWTIME

The Curse

Nathan Fielder (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Director/EP/Actor)

Katie Bryon (Production Designer)

12:46-2:16 p.m. – Lunch

ABC

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson (Creator/EP/Actor)

Tyler James Williams (Actor)

Chris Perfetti (Actor)

William Stanford Davis (Actor)

PARAMOUNT+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

David Oyelowo (EP/Actor)

Chad Feehan (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/EP)

CBS STUDIOS

Colin From Accounts

Harriet Dyer (Co-Creator/Writer/EP/Actor)

Patrick Brammall (Co-Creator/Writer/EP/Actor)

NETFLIX

3 Body Problem

David Benioff (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

D.B. Weiss (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Alexander Woo (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

—

SATURDAY, April 13

All times PT

PRIME VIDEO

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Francesca Sloane (Co-Creator/Showrunner/EP)

Maya Erskine (Actor)

Fallout

Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Co-Showrunner/EP)

Graham Wagner (Co-Showrunner/EP)

Aaron Moten (Actor)

Howard Cummings (Production Designer)

Ella Purnell (Actor)

Walton Goggins (Actor)

SHOWTIME

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Kiefer Sutherland (Actor)

Annabelle Dunne (Producer)

Matt Parker (Producer)

Fellow Travelers

Ron Nyswaner (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Matt Bomer (EP/Actor)

Jonathan Bailey (Actor)

PARAMOUNT+

Frasier

Kelsey Grammer (EP/Actor)

Chris Harris (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Joe Cristalli (Showrunner/Writer/EP

HBO | MAX

True Detective: Night Country

Issa López (Showrunner/Writer/Director/EP)

Kali Reis (Actor)

Jodie Foster (EP/Actor)

APPLE TV+/LEGENDARY

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Sean Conrad (VFX Supervisor)

Leopold Ross (Composer)

Kurt Russell (Actor)

APPLE TV+

Masters of the Air

Gary Goetzman (EP)

Jac Fitzgerald (Director of Photography)

Blake Neely (Composer)

Jack Whittaker (Supervising Sound Editor)

Loot

Maya Rudolph (EP/Actor)

Matt Hubbard (Co-Creator/Writer/EP)

Joel Kim Booster (Actor)

The New Look

Todd A. Kessler (Showrunner/Writer/Director/EP)

Lorenzo di Bonaventura (EP)

12:28-1:58 p.m. – Lunch

CBS

Survivor

Jeff Probst (EP/Host)

MARVEL STUDIOS/DISNEY+

Loki

Tom Hiddleston (EP/Actor)

Sophia Di Martino (Actor)

Owen Wilson (Actor)

AMC/AMC+

Parish

Giancarlo Esposito (EP/Actor)

Skeet Ulrich (Actor)

PEACOCK

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Tony Shalhoub (EP/Actor)

Andy Breckman (Creator/Writer/EP)

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

Platonic

Francesca Delbanco (Co-Creator/Writer/Director)

Nicholas Stoller (Co-Creator/Writer/Director)

LIFETIME

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie

Bill Pullman (Actor)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Genius: MLK/X

Gina Prince-Bythewood (EP)

Reggie Rock Bythewood (EP)

Raphael Jackson Jr. (Showrunner/EP)

Damione Macedon (Showrunner/EP)

MASTERPIECE ON PBS

Alice & Jack

Andrea Riseborough (EP/Actor)

Victor Levin (Creator/Writer/EP)

HULU

We Were the Lucky Ones

Joey King (Actor)

Logan Lerman (Actor)

Erica Lipez (Showrunner/EP)

Under the Bridge

Lily Gladstone (Actor)

Quinn Shephard (Creator/EP)

Samir Mehta (Showrunner/EP)

