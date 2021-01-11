DEADLINE ALERT for TILE, BABA, and BIIB: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE)
Class Period: March 2, 2018 – September 28, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 11, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, Interface, inter alia, reported artificially inflated income and EPS in 2015 and 2016; (3) Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the SEC with respect to the foregoing issues since at least as early as November 2017, had impeded the SEC’s investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company’s wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)
Class Period: July 20, 2020 – November 3, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Ant Group did not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements for certain material matters; (2) that certain impending changes in the Fintech regulatory environment would impact Ant Group’s business; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Ant Group’s IPO was reasonably likely to be suspended; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB)
Class Period: October 22, 2019 – November 6, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Pascal Siakam's game-winner rims out as Raptors lose heartbreaker vs. Warriors

    Pascal Siakam's game winner rims out as the Raptors lose another heartbreaker.

  • Shorthanded Browns stun Steelers, stifle late rally for first playoff win since 1994

    Cleveland punched Pittsburgh in the mouth early and averted disaster in the second half to end a 26-year drought without a playoff win.

  • Browns troll JuJu Smith-Schuster after massive wild-card win: 'The Browns is the Browns!'

    "Corvette Corvette"

  • Lamar Jackson quiets critics with first playoff win as Ravens beat Titans

    Lamar Jackson had heard a lot about his playoff failures.

  • Kevin Durant: 'We support him 100 percent' after Kyrie Irving misses third straight game due to 'personal reasons'

    Though he hasn't confirmed, Kyrie Irving's absence is reportedly in response to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • Raptors Reaction: Pascal Siakam's jumper rims out as Raptors lose heartbreaker to Warriors

    Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors. - Three stars: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry - Gerald Henderson award: Damion Lee

  • PGA of America moves 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National after Capitol attacks

    The decision to move away from the course came after a chaotic, deadly week in Washington.

  • DJ LeMahieu engaging other teams in free agency with Yankees slow to meet his price

    Despite his stated preference for returning to the Yankees, free agent DJ LeMahieu has instructed his representatives to engage other teams as he has become dismayed by negotiations with New York.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Can Ohio State upset Alabama in CFP title game? Here’s the blueprint

    How can Ohio State pull off an upset? We spoke to head coaches who faced or studied the Buckeyes this season to find the keys to slowing down Alabama.

  • Why the PGA made the right decision in stripping Trump of 2022 major

    The PGA made the correct decision to withdraw the 2022 PGA Championship from President Trump's Bedminster golf course.

  • 3 coaches under increasing pressure in the Bundesliga

    BERLIN — Five coaches have already lost their jobs in the Bundesliga this season and three more need a quick change in fortune to avoid joining them.Hertha Berlin’s Bruno Labbadia, Cologne’s Markus Gisdol and Hoffenheim’s Sebastian Hoeneß all need to turn things around soon.Hertha next visits Cologne on Saturday before hosting Hoffenheim in Berlin on Tuesday. Hoffenheim then hosts Cologne the following weekend.Labbadia is struggling under the weight of expectation following the recent investments of 374 million euros ($450 million) from backer Lars Windhorst. The German entrepreneur has yet to receive any encouraging signs that his money has been well spent.Hertha travelled to struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday hopeful of claiming back-to-back wins for the first time this season after a 3-0 victory over Schalke, but the team produced a lacklustre performance and was lucky to only lose 1-0.“There are no excuses for such a performance. It’s hard to explain,” Hertha left back Maximilian Mittelstädt said.Hertha is only five points above the relegation zone after 15 games — far from where club officials and players expected to be. Labbadia complained after the game in Bielefeld that he hadn’t foreseen “so many absences on the field.”But Hertha hasn’t impressed since starting the league with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen in September. That was followed by four losses. Hertha has only won three games since and was unable to follow any of them with another win.Hertha general manager Michael Preetz is also under pressure after years of underwhelming disappointment.Hoffenheim is a point behind Hertha and paying the price for a host of coronavirus infections and injuries. Hoeneß — the nephew of Bayern Munich great Uli Hoeneß — is under pressure after Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Schalke, which hadn’t won any of its previous 30 league games.But Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp has voiced his support for the coach and said the problems are elsewhere.“I have confidence in the people involved to cope with the situation and I’ve told them this personally,” Hopp said after the latest loss.Gisdol also has the backing of his boss at Cologne, Horst Heldt, but local media reports suggest the game against Hertha could be decisive for the 51-year-old coach after last weekend’s 5-0 loss to Freiburg.Cologne’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in November ended an 18-game run without a victory, but the team has only one victory, over struggling Mainz, from six league games since.Dortmund’s Lucien Favre, Schalke’s David Wagner and Manuel Baum, and Mainz’s Achim Beierlorzer and Jan-Moritz Lichte have already been fired this season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • NCAAW top 5 performances: Aliyah Boston vs. Rhyne Howard, Washington State's clutch freshman

    It was arguably one of the best and most competitive weekends women’s basketball has had in quite a while.

  • Pandemic practices: How 2 U of T women's basketball coaches are navigating a season without games

    It's been an on-and-off season for the University of Toronto women's basketball team. Players were on the court in September practising mostly in groups of five — with the exception of one full team practice — until Thanksgiving, when lockdown in Ontario forced them off. "Practices" from home lasted four more weeks until the team was cleared to return to the court for another seven days. That's when the latest provincial lockdown took effect, forcing the team back off the court. Now, as coronavirus cases surge across the province, and specifically in Toronto, a return to the hardwood is nowhere in sight. "It's been a tough time, obviously not being on the court as much, really trying to make your team essentially become a team — not necessarily on the court. That's been tough. But there are a lot of things that you can do off the court, [where] I find are there are opportunities to really make themselves better not just as a basketball player, but as a person," said interim head coach and two-time Olympian Tamara Tatham. Tatham took over the role July 1 after the retirement of Michele Belanger, who spent 41 seasons guiding the Varsity Blues. But Tatham is yet to call a timeout or set a starting lineup. She retired as a player in 2017 before becoming an assistant on Belanger's bench. In September, the 35-year-old brought on Rio Olympic teammate and current national team player Miah-Marie Langlois, 29, to the staff. One month later, USports announced all winter championships, including women's basketball, would be called off due to the pandemic. The team has not and will not play a single game. "We're just making sure they're still staying connected somehow. We did a lot during the summer, but we kind of dialed it down since the school year started by because they're in school 24/7 online," said Tatham. Zoom practices The team is meeting regularly over Zoom, though basketball is often not the main focus. Instead, Tatham and Langlois choose to zero in on social activity. "It's really important to not get on the girls or expect a lot from them when they're going through a bigger problem than being denied just basketball. We still have to worry about them, especially their mental health. So we're just trying to be very conscious about everyone's screen time and just try to support the girls as much as we can to get through this," said Langlois. There's been sessions built for the players to just get to know each other. Another meeting had a Christmas theme, and a pair of Zoom workout calls even had '80s and Halloween dress codes. Three times a week, the strength and conditioning coach sends out a program and the players lift together over video. Langlois managed to put together a ball-handling session when it was warmer out, too. "Basketball is a team sport. I think girls like [that part of] sports, the whole connection and bonding. So we want to keep that aspect of basketball in it and try to use the same sessions to allow the girls to connect with each other, even if they can't physically," said Langlois. Tatham and Langlois said it's still been tough for the players riding the roller-coaster of the non-existent season. "But it's also been a bit of a blessing because you're getting to realize what basketball is and how important it is to you personally," said Tatham. The pandemic hasn't eased the new coaches' transition to the bench either. There are no game plans to prepare, no rotations to manage, no progression to see over the eight-month season. Instead, the lack of competition has helped Tatham and Langlois learn the behind-the-scenes of coaching, like recruiting, fundraising and off-court team-building. Learning curve for coaches Tatham said the biggest things she learned about coaching was how it can be like a CEO's role, with the need to marry all the non-basketball stuff with on-court activity. But that hasn't stopped the head coach from watching the NBA — specifically Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors and Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat — to pick up new strategy every single night.  "The way they manage, not necessarily whether they manage timeouts, it's more so what they're doing at the timeout, why they're taking timeouts. … And just some of the way that they're running different offences, how is it slowing? What's your transition look like? What does your defensive transition like?" Langlois, still more used to being coached as opposed to coaching, relished the opportunity to improve her relationships with players, like knowing when to push and when to hold back. Seven months out of the Tokyo Olympics, Langlois also has her playing career to worry about. She's currently rehabbing a sciatic nerve injury with an eye on full recovery for July, though that process is made even harder with gyms shut down. But the task at hand remains the Varsity Blues. While Zoom practices are fine, everyone is itching to get back on the court. "We get told a date and then it comes near and then it gets pushed back again. So we are not in the know just like everyone else," she said.

  • For a limited time, you can purchase 2 of Under Armour’s popular UA Sportsmasks for $40

    If 2021 goals include getting outside more through hiking, outdoor yoga or anything else that pumps the adrenaline, definitely take advantage of this deal.

  • Ben Roethlisberger undecided on retirement, but hopes the Steelers want him back

    Big Ben isn't ready to make any decisions about his future just yet.

  • Blue Bombers re-sign versatile defensive back Brandon Alexander

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. Alexander returns to the Bombers for a fourth season. The Orlando native was limited to 10 games in 2019 due to injury. He was shifted from halfback to safety, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup with an interception against Hamilton. Alexander has 126 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in three years with Winnipeg. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Team Peter Mackey wins Nunavut curling championship, punches ticket to Brier

    Peter Mackey is heading back to the Brier. The skip's team captured the Nunavut men's curling championship on Sunday, beating Wade Kingdon's team 10-6 in a winner-take-all game at the Iqaluit Curing Club. Mackey's team trailed the best-of-five series 2-0 initially, but fought off elimination twice to force a fifth and deciding game Sunday afternoon. "We looked at each other and said, 'Well, we've done this before, so let's try this again,'" said Mackey, whose team has faced similar deficits in past championships. "It could have gone either way. We had some bounces, and they did too. We're just fortunate to pull it off at the end." Comeback curling Mackey's team got off to a slow start, but benefited from two huge ends in the match to seal the win. Trailing 5-1 going into the fifth end, with their only point coming off a steal in the first, Mackey was poised for a comeback with three rocks in the house heading into skip stones. After Kingdon played a takeout on Mackey's shot stone on his last rock, Mackey answered with a takeout of the lone red stone, scoring four in the end and tying the game 5-5 at the break. After trading singles in the sixth and seventh, Mackey was again set up for a big end in the eighth. Following a takeout, Mackey was sitting three in the house, but Kingdon missed the takeout on his first rock, allowing Mackey to set up a third guard. On last rock, Kingdon had a tough draw to the button to save one, but left it well short of the house, allowing Team Mackey to steal three to take the lead. "Stealing the three [was huge]. If Wade's shot had come over a little more, he gets his one and it's a tougher game and could have gone either way," Mackey said. "We got a lucky break there where his rock didn't come over, we got the three, and that made a big difference." Brier experience helping grow curling in Nunavut This will be Mackey and Nadeau's third trip to the Brier, but the first time shooting skip and third stones, respectively. Howard has played in one Brier, in 2017, the final year of the pre-qualifying tournament before Nunavut was given an automatic bid into the main draw. Chown will be making his Brier debut. While Nunavut is winless in five trips to the Brier — to which Nunavut's very participation in the national championship has drawn criticism from some curling pundits — Mackey said experiences like the Brier are helping to grow the game in the territory. "From our perspective, we're trying to build the sport of curling in Nunavut and the way to do that is for us to go down to the Brier," Mackey said. "Realistically, we know we're going down there hoping for [one] win. But what we want to do is bring it back to the club here and let our junior curlers see it. We have more 'Little Rocks' and 'learn to curl' curlers this year, than we have actual adult curlers."

  • Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

    Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar returned to training Monday following a one-month absence because of an ankle injury.Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.PSG posted a picture of Neymar on Twitter on Monday with the caption: “Look who's back."Neymar's return is good news for PSG, which has been dealing with a string of injuries recently and trails league leader Lyon by one point after 19 games.Neymar has yet to play for PSG under coach Mauricio Pochettino and it's unclear whether he will be fit in time to face Marseille in Wednesday's Champions Trophy.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press