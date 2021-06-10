Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Pinterest, Inc.

·3 min read

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) ("Pinterest") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Pinterestsecurities between February 4, 2021 and April 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Pinterest securitiesduring the Class Period may, no later than June 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/pinterest-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=pinterest

Pinterest operates a platform that provides inspiration for its users' lives. Monthly active users ("MAUs") are the number of Pinterest users who interact with Pinterest at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement.

The Class Period commences on February 4, 2021, when Pinterest announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants touted its user engagement and growth.

However, the truth was revealed on April 27, 2021 when, after the market closed, Pinterest announced its first quarter 2021 financial results and reported that global monthly active users grew only 30% year-over-year to 478 million, a decline from the prior quarter's 37% year-over-year growth. Pinterest further announced that, "[i]n Q2, we expect global MAUs to grow in the mid-teens and US MAUs to be around flat on a year-over-year percentage basis."

Following this news, Pinterest's share price fell $11.25, or 14.5%, to close at $66.33 per share on April 28, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) user growth was already slowing; (2) as a result, Pinterest expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Pinterest's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pinterest investors may, no later than June 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651257/Deadline-Alert-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Deadline-in-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-Pinterest-Inc

Latest Stories

  • Jets fan allegedly assaulted for wearing jersey in Montreal

    After watching his team get swept by the Canadiens in Montreal, 23-year-old Winnipeg Jets fan Alex Wojakowski was allegedly assaulted while walking home.

  • Why Marcus Semien's sterling season is headed for a slowdown

    Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has been on fire to start the 2021 season but there's reason to suggest he can't keep up his current pace.

  • French Open 2021: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advances to final on record 52nd try

    Pavlyuchenkova is the first woman to play more than 50 majors before reaching the finals.

  • Bill Belichick says Cam Newton's hand injury is 'nothing serious,' but still won't practice

    It doesn't appear that Belichick is concerned about Newton's hand.

  • Nuggets' spiral leads to Michael Malone's harsh public criticism: 'I felt we quit'

    Michael Malone believed his team would play a much different game on Wednesday. They did, but it was much worse.

  • Rudy Gobert wins 3rd Defensive Player of the Year award in a landslide

    Another DPOY for the Jazz big man.

  • Redblacks suspend Chris Larsen amid assault investigation

    Larsen was allegedly among a group of men who shouted homophobic slurs before violently attacking a gay man and rendering him unconscious.

  • UEFA tells Ukraine to remove 'political' slogan from Euro 2020 jersey after Russia complains

    A Russian official even called for Ukraine's ban from the tournament after the country's jersey was unveiled.

  • Canadiens were 30-to-1 to make Stanley Cup Final, and bettor put $5K on them

    One bettor placed a smart wager on the Canadiens just at the start of their playoff run.

  • Imagine doubting the Tampa Bay Lightning

    The knee-jerk reaction is to assume it can't be done again. But the Lightning are no ordinary team.

  • Report: P.K. Subban to join ESPN as NHL analyst for Stanley Cup playoffs

    The NHL's lucrative new TV deal with ESPN doesn't kick in until next season, but Subban is reportedly making his SportsCenter debut on Wednesday.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Belichick: Newton not practicing, but fine after hand injury

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cam Newton hasn’t practiced since injuring his throwing hand during voluntary workouts last week. Coach Bill Belichick expects New England's incumbent starting quarterback to be fine. Newton was not at Thursday’s workout, the third session open to media. “He’s doing all right. He won’t participate today, but he’s getting better,” Belichick said before practice. This is Newton’s first full offseason with the Patriots after signing with them last July. His absence left New

  • Oilers' McDavid, Leafs' Matthews, Avs' MacKinnon named Hart Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the 2021 Hart Trophy. The award is given out annually by the NHL to "the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." McDavid, considered by many to be the front-runner for the award, dominated the 2020-21 scoring race with 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in 56 games — 21 more points than runner-up and Oilers te

  • Canadian-based karate athlete Derafshipour named to Refugee Team for Tokyo Games

    Hamoon Derafshipour's Olympic dreams began in Iran, then blossomed in Canada. Now, the karate star will compete as a member of the Olympic Refugee Team at the Tokyo Games. And if he climbs the medal podium, Derafshipour says it will be bittersweet to see the Olympic flag go up for him. "Of course, I'm so sad about it," Derafshipour said of not competing for Iran. "But I have a goal, and right now Canada is my country." The 28-year-old and his wife Samira Malekipour, who's also his coach, left Ir

  • Former NFL star Warrick Dunn tackles housing inequalities

    Former NFL star Warrick Dunn is hosting a conversation centered on diversity and inclusion as part of his charity’s Juneteenth celebration. Dunn, a three-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, will sit down with NFL Network host Steve Wyche on Thursday evening for a virtual chat featuring guest appearances from various players past and present. “It’s important to have a conversation just about diversity and inclusion,” Dunn said. “We want to be able to educ

  • Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event. Auger-Aliassime won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and saved nine of 10 break points against the 54th-ranked Harris. The Canadian, who got a bye in the first round, is playing his first grass event

  • CEBL receives green light from 4 provinces to hold 2021 season

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has announced Thursday it will officially start its third season June 24, as the league has received approval from public health stakeholders in all four provinces it plays in. The league's return-to-play plan has been approved by public health officials in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Saskatchewan. The CEBL delayed the start of its season back in April, from June 5 to June 24, due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. "CEBL athletes, offici

  • Trio of Canadians will chase US$300,000 top prize at Bassmaster Classic competition

    Jeff Gustafson will take a different mindset and approach into the biggest event on the Bassmasters Elite Series. Gustafson, of Kenora, Ont., will be in the 54-angler field that opens the US$1-million Bassmaster Classic on Friday at Lake Ray Roberts in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner will receive $300,000. While the Classic is the circuit's top event, it doesn't count toward the '21 standings so anglers can be aggressive and take more risks. "And you're going to see that," Gustafson said. "It's ou

  • Sweden calls up 6 players as cover after coronavirus cases

    GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Sweden called up six reserve players on Thursday to train in their own bubble as potential cover for any more positive cases for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship. Two players in Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg, are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Isaac Kiese Thelin, Jesper Karlsson, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Rinne, Mattias Johansson and Niclas Hult will train alongside the 24 players in the main squ