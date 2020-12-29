DEADLINE ALERT for CVIAQ, QIWI, and KNDI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Covia Holdings Corporation (OTC: CVIAQ)
Class Period: March 15, 2016 – June 29, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2021

Shareholders with losses exceeding $400,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Covia's proprietary "value-added" proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand; (2) Covia's revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary "value-added" proppants, was based on misrepresentations; (3) when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ: QIWI)
Class Period: March 28, 2019 – December 9, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective; (2) consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI)
Class Period: March 15, 2019 – November 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2021

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers that indicated those customers did not have an arms-length relationship with Kandi; (ii) the majority of Kandi’s sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi’s reported revenues and, in turn, have a foreseeable negative impact on the Company’s reputation and valuation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

    LONDON — Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a calf injury.The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday's game against Fulham.“I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press