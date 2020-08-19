DEADLINE ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against FirstEnergy Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against FirstEnergy Corp. ("FirstEnergy" or "the Company") (NYSE:FE) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission."

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 21, 2017 and July 21, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 28, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FirstEnergy and associated organizations and individuals were the architects of a $60 million scheme involving bribery and the corruption of the political process with the goal of securing legislation favorable to the Company. The Company secretly bribed Ohio politicians with tens of millions of dollars to secure votes for Ohio House Bill 6 ("HB 6"), a $1.3 billion ratepayer bailout of the Company's unprofitable nuclear generation plants. The Company funneled millions of dollars through "dark money" organizations to conduct a misleading advertising campaign in favor of the bill while concealing its involvement. The Company hired 15 signature-gathering firms and bribed others involved in a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 in order to thwart the effort, among other unscrupulous tactics. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about FirstEnergy, investors suffered damages.

