'Deadliest Catch' deckhand Mahlon Reyes dies of a heart attack at 38: 'So sad, he was so young'

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on the Discovery Channel's reality show "Deadliest Catch," has died of a heart attack at 38.

Friends and family paid tribute on a memorial Facebook page that said the popular reality show cast member and father of four died July 27, the day after he was rushed to North Valley Montana Hospital in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana.

"On Sunday night our family together made the hardest choice we've ever made and that was to remove him from life support. Mahlon's body was tired and had put up an amazing fight. He was the strongest guy we knew," the post read. "He was surrounded by so much love."

"Deadliest Catch" deck boss Nick McGlashan paid respects on Twitter with a group photo.

"Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes," McGlashan wrote.

Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay. pic.twitter.com/TSSER8T6cJ — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 31, 2020

The Discovery Channel issued a statement about Reyes: "So sad … he was so young. Our thoughts and prayers to his family."

Reyes' wife Heather Sullivan told TMZ that Reyes was cremated and his "Deadliest Catch" crew will spread his ashes in the Bering Sea.

Sullivan told USA TODAY over email her family is doing okay considering remember Reyes. "We laugh and remember all the funny stories and have been surrounded by an amazing group of our best friends and family and that is making this impossible situation bearable. I am in awe of the people that he touched just by his positive attitude and smile."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Reyes family following the unexpected death. "It’s been such a tragedy and anything would help even if it’s a simple share or a prayer," the page states.

