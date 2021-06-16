On an emotional episode of Deadliest Catch Tuesday, cameras were rolling just 36 hours before the start of a new season when the cast learned about the death of Nick McGlashan. The 33-year-old fisherman died on December 27th in Tennessee of a drug overdose. The show opened with McGlashan’s captain and friend, “Wild” Bill Wichrowski, receiving the news via telephone.

“Oh my God,” Wichrowski said when he found out.

While his friends tried to come to grips with the news on the show, there was an outpouring of emotion from viewers on Twitter as well, saying McGlashan was “one of the good guys” and wanting to remember him for the deckhand he was and not the demons he was fighting.

Sweet Dreams Nick 💔 — Barbara Holloway (@barbaraandbrent) June 16, 2021

Drugs or not, Nick was a part of the @DeadliestCatch family. I'd like to remember him for the deckhand/deckboss that he was. #DeadliestCatch — Secondwind814 (@Secondwind814) June 16, 2021

Nick was one the good guys.

My heart goes out to his family and to Wild Bill 😔💔 — Wes Simmons (@MrWes923) June 15, 2021

Deadliest Catch ending tonight gave me goose bumps. Nice tribute to NIck. — M I (@MEM_IMAGES_LA) June 16, 2021

Haven't watched deadliest catch in a couple years, and I CANNOT STOP CRYING tonight. Nick was one of my favorites. I hope he's at peace. — Dawn Dee (@dawniemyte) June 16, 2021

With plans for a memorial service still up in the air at the time, Wichrowski organized a tribute to his late friend on the water. And he was very touched to see that every boat from the show was there to pay their respects.

Story continues

“I lost a trusted friend, an outstanding employee, and a brother in life,” Wichrowski said over the radio to other boats in attendance. “We're gonna say goodbye to Nick McGlashan, but he'll always be with us. Love you, Nick. Love everything about you. I love you guys for coming in for this. I'm really blown away. Thank you.”

The beautiful tribute, which also included Nick’s family in attendance, saw one last tossing of McGlashan’s hook into the water, and the firing off of expired flares so, as Bill put it, “Nick can see us.”

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Discovery and is streaming on Discovery+.

Watch Bachelorette star Hannah Brown try her luck with love on another dating show :

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.