Dead to Me season 3 needs to address these BIG issues

Dead to Me didn't hold back in season two. Show creator Liz Feldman put us all through our paces once again with a fresh dolloping of anxiety-inducing action that culminated in yet another staggering finale.

Uncut Gems, eat your heart out.

Netflix hasn't given season three the green light, but cancelling the series would be criminal given *that* ending.

Plus, Ben's blunder (more on that later) isn't the only thread left hanging at the end of season two...

Is Jen alive?

Steve's semi-identical twin brother Ben had well and truly skidded off sobriety road by the end of the second chapter, downing a bottle of whiskey and crashing into Jen and Judy.

But while Judy was conscious following the collision, Jen was unresponsive.

Is Christina Applegate's character a goner? Is Ben now looking at a death by dangerous driving charge?

We'd be flabbergasted if Feldman bumped Jen from the show, so we'd expect to see her in season three.

But she might be out of action for a while judging by the dent in her side of the car.

Will Ben hand himself in to the police?

Judy was too preoccupied with Jen to notice that it was Ben who had caused the accident.

He sped off after realising what he'd done, and his dead brother's ex-fiancée was none the wiser.

With no other witnesses present and no cameras (as of yet, anyway), technically Ben is in the clear. But his car looks like it's been in the wars, which is a dead giveaway (excuse the pun), and if there is one lesson this series likes to impart, it's that guilt will eat you up.

Our money's on Ben confessing to TV's favourite middle-aged-white-women tag team and winning back their trust.

Plus, if that happens, perhaps Jen can come clean to Ben about his brother and they can live happily ever after – highly unlikely but still, one can dream.

Did Charlie read the letter?

When Jen decides to hand herself into the police, she writes three letters: one for Judy, one for her oldest son Charlie and one for her youngest, Henry.

We never see their contents, but we can safely assume that in them, Jen explains why she'll be spending a significant chunk of her life behind bars, albeit in less grisly detail for her boys.

Charlie finds Judy's letter when he's looking for her weed, which we're guessing contains numerous admissions that are far too mature for younger eyes, particularly her own son's.

But does he read it? Or does Charlie get a sixth sense that maybe it's better left alone?

Their relationship has hit more than a few rocky patches over the course of the series, but this one could prove to be their biggest yet.

Was Steve's body dug up by the dog?

Barely a minute goes by in Dead to Me without something going drastically wrong, and it looks like Steve hasn't quite finished taunting Jen and Judy, even from beyond the grave.

Just when it looked like his body was going to remain buried, a walker and her dog strolled past the tree with the love heart carved into it and, as you'd expect, the pooch starts digging.

Will the police discover what really happened to Steve? Will detective Perez have a change of heart towards Judy?

She did admit to killing him and took Perez to the forest to prove her point, but that was no body to back it up.

But physical remains change everything.

Who did Ben speak to on the phone?

Ben received a phone call at his mum's house and looked visibly shaken by what he was hearing.

"They did?," he asks. "Are they sure?"

He then heads out to "get some ice cream", but we all know that's not on his mind because he decides to get drunk and ploughs his car into Jen and Judy.

That call happens after the walker's dog goes to town on the spot where Steve is buried, which suggests that the authorities were the ones ringing Ben to let him know that his brother wasn't only dead, but had been murdered – hence the drink driving.

But could it be something else? Is Ben involved with the Greek mafia? Did he find out what Jen did to his brother and rammed their car on purpose?

It's a long shot, but anything is possible in Dead to Me.





