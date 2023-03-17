Dead roaches, insects found at 2 restaurants; 1 closure in latest Fort Worth inspections

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read
Getty Images

One restaurant was closed for serious health violations and dead roaches were found in another restaurant in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 52 inspections from March 5 to March 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings at 2801 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 2813 was temporarily closed due to cold temperature holding issues.

Two restaurants received high demerits but none received over 30 demerits. Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Cesar’s Tacos at 4728 South Freeway received 25 demerits for “black organic matter” on the ice machine, expired food handlers certification, improperly working coolers, among other violations. Dead roaches were also observed next to an ice machine.

Craft Culinary Concepts Will Rogers at 3401 W. Lancaster Ave. received 25 demerits. Gnats were found in the ware wash area and dead flies were observed on fly traps.

A bug was found in a hand sink at Cooks Children’s Medical Center, at 801 7th Ave.

Arby’s at 3788 Boat Club Road was required to take corrective action due to a sink failing to reach 100 degrees. Failure to fix the sink could result in a citation.

There were no follow-up inspections.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for March 5th - March 11th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

