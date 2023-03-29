Dead Ringers Trailer: Rachel Weisz Doubles Down on 'Frankenstein Trauma' in New Cronenberg Adaptation

They may be brilliant or even psychopaths, but these Dead Ringers are about to upend the world of science as we know it, according to the newly released trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming David Cronenberg adaptation.

The six-episode psychological thriller (which will release in full Friday, April 21) is a modern take on the 1988 film of the same name. The limited series stars Rachel Weisz in the double-lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, “twins who share everything: drugs, lovers and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.”

Set to the tune of “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell, the trailer (embedded above), gives us our first footage of Weisz’s tantalizing twins, as they set out to “change the way women birth.” From growing babies “out of nothing,” to methods that are far scarier and ethically twisted, Elliot and Beverly will stop at nothing to bend the rules of science and usurp the role of God.

The series’ ensemble includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Michael Chernus (Severance), Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty) and Emily Meade (The Deuce).

Weisz serves as an executive producer alongside filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) and showrunner Alice Birch (Succession). Durkin directs the first two episodes (and co-directs the last), while Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets), Karena Evans (Snowfall) and Lauren Wolkstein (Y: The Last Man) step in to helm subsequent installments.

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Dead Ringers

