'Dead To Rights': Legal Minds Say Damning New Trump Audio Should Mean Prison

Legal analysts say the star witness against Donald Trump just might be Trump himself as new audio of the former president undermines many of his own claims.

And that could ultimately lead to prison time.

CNN on Monday obtained audio of Trump not only claiming he had classified documents in his possession after leaving the White House but also admitting that they had not been declassified before he left office.

“See, as president I could have declassified it,” Trump said in the clip. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

Trump earlier this month was indicted on 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials and obstructing government efforts to retrieve that material.

He has pleaded not guilty and publicly insisted that he had the right to take any documents he wanted and that he declassified everything he took automatically.

The new audio indicates he knew otherwise ― and lawyers, lawmakers, former prosecutors, historians and other legal analysts said on Twitter that’s bad news for Trump’s defense:

If the defendant doesn’t go to prison for at least five to ten years, it would be a travesty. The prosecutors have him dead to rights, in more ways than we can count. https://t.co/rR7NtkYnaT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 27, 2023

Listen to this tape. DOJ's Espionage Act case is a slam dunk, at least on this count.https://t.co/qDrnFh4KZr — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 27, 2023

The staffer's comment! She sums it all up so nicely! https://t.co/lKdjFU70Xr — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 27, 2023

Stunning to hear it https://t.co/VsZF9Wz3Xc — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 27, 2023

This recording is even more damning than it reads in the indictment.



Trump used a document he admits was classified as a prop to brag and make himself feel important.



Ironically, moments earlier, Trump and his guest mocked Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified documents. https://t.co/j604cbTZQi — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 27, 2023

Speaking as a Watergate historian, there’s nowhere on thousands of hours of Nixon tapes where Nixon makes any comment as clear, as clearly illegal, and as clearly self-aware as this Trump tape. https://t.co/JFqyfcQb8g — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) June 27, 2023

The boss of the republican party is currently under arrest for espionage and stealing nuclear secrets and here he is on tape all but confessing. https://t.co/2DsPKKltrv — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) June 27, 2023

The tape -- which the jury will hear whether or not Trump testifies -- is devastating. He says "this is what DoD gave me." and "I should have declassified it then now I can't." and "this is him[Milley."] & "it is like highly confidential and secret" to the guffaws of audience. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 27, 2023

This is so bad for Trump. https://t.co/K8wEg9sLcM — Katie (💙-check) Phang (@KatiePhang) June 27, 2023

BREAKING: CNN has the Trump tape where he bragged about and showed off a classified battle plan for invading Iran — and that he KNEW it was classified and he shouldn’t have it.



This is like the Access Hollywood tape, except here Trump was assaulting America’s national security. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) June 27, 2023

You know this occasion is not the only time Trump did this. https://t.co/bTDdGBgnp4 — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) June 27, 2023

I have listened to the Trump audio three times.



It’s nothing like reading a transcript.



All I feel right now is anger. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 27, 2023

CNN got the audio. There it is, right on tape. Trump admits to it. He can try to deny it in court, but he’s going to have to face the tape. https://t.co/UVASfb4YmX — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 27, 2023

“See as President I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret…It’s so cool…Hey, bring some, uh, bring some Cokes in please.”



Trump treating national security like some 3rd grade show-and-tell.



Listen for yourself. https://t.co/BXqXVZKFcVpic.twitter.com/FosQgrzmxU — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) June 27, 2023

Key points: 1. evidence of dissemination of classified info by Trump.

2. He knows it’s classified at the time he disseminates it. https://t.co/1LykLVcAkJ — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) June 27, 2023

Listen for yourself.👇



Key evidence for the prosecution in the trial of Donald J Trump.



The defendant in his own words — essentially narrating his crime.



“Exclusive: CNN obtains the tape of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents”https://t.co/E976swBC8rpic.twitter.com/rMQA0LKWJB — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 27, 2023

Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist. He is a traitor. He is the only president in my lifetime that cared more about his grift than his legacy! #cnntapehttps://t.co/ALoB3VxPat — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) June 27, 2023

Donald Trump, making his own Bedminster and lying in it. — John Q. Barrett (@JohnQBarrett) June 27, 2023

Admission of guilt. Slam dunk case for prosecutors. People would go to jail but it's Trump so gets to run for President. https://t.co/uinalAlc8m — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 27, 2023

As evidence in court, a transcript doesn't carry any more weight than an audio recording would.



But whoo boy, hearing a defendant's voice is different than just reading the same words. https://t.co/Oo1YprLhQ1 — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) June 27, 2023

CNN obtained the recording of Trump talking to people without any security clearance about top secret classified materials about a potential attack on Iran. The recording is incriminates Trump. He admits having classified docs & he can't declassify them. He's been lying. https://t.co/BkcevSWjlI — Barry Markson (@BarryMarkson1) June 27, 2023