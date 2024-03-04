‘A Dead Man Cannot Live’s’ Ezekiel Montes, Sergio Siruela Team on ‘Aullar,’ Starring Elena Martinez (EXCLUSIVE)

Malaga-based writer-producer Ezekiel Montes is teaming with director Sergio Siruela on “Aullar,” a thriller centering on a father-daughter relationship.

Elena Martínez, who worked with Montes on the appreciable 2021 crime thriller “A Dead Man Cannot Live” and Rafa Russo’s 2023 drama “Devoción,” stars in the film as a strong and independent woman struggling to make ends meet and support her son. One day her estranged father shows up in need of help – his house has become occupied by drug addicts.

Although they haven’t seen each other in years due to his alcoholism, which was exacerbated by the death of her mother and ultimately destroyed their relationship, she agrees to help him recover his home. In the process, however, wounds of the past gradually reopen.

“Aullar” marks the feature film debut for Siruela, a Spanish director who has shot a number of high-profile series in Mexico for major streamers such as Disney+ and ViX, including adaptations of the Jules Verne classic “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” the forthcoming “The Lighthouse at the End of the World” and “Se llamaba Pedro Infante,” about the life of the iconic Mexican movie star, played by Mario Morán.

Montes is producing the film via his company 73140323PC, with principle photography set to start in September. He is hoping to return to the Malaga Film Festival with “Aullar” next year. The producer-director bowed “A Dead Man Cannot Live” in Malaga in 2021.

Montes will discuss the project at the festival’s 5 Minutes of Cinema event on Wednesday.

