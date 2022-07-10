Dead humpback whale washes up on beach near Cayucos

A dead humpback whale washed up in the surf south of Cayucos on Saturday, drawing the interest of beach-goers who gathered to get a look at the carcass from the sand nearby.

San Luis Obispo State Parks Coastal District Superintendent Dan Falat said his agency is aware of the situation and is currently monitoring the carcass with the help of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The carcass, which was rolling in shallow water with the surf, was located along Montecito Beach, near Old Creek Road.

Observers said it appeared the carcass had been mauled, with large chunks bitten out, possible as the result of an orca attack.

Because the whale carcass was still in the water, Falat said they were unsure what they might do about it.

“We haven’t made a determination yet until we know where it lands and ultimately what happens,” he said.

The carcass of a dead humpback whale washed up in the surf Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Cayucos.

A State Parks ranger talks to beachgoers while children try to get a closer look at a dead humpback whale that washing up in the surf Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Cayucos.

Children watch the carcass of a dead humpback whale rolling in the surf Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Cayucos.