‘Dead for a Dollar’ Trailer: Christoph Waltz Is a Deadly Bounty Hunter in Walter Hill’s Latest Western

“48 Hrs” and “The Warriors” director Walter Hill is set to receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award for his lifetime of achievements at the Venice International Film Festival this year. But while he’s there, the 80-year-old director is also premiering a new film. “Dead for a Dollar” stars Christoph Waltz as an Old West bounty hunter (where have we seen that one before?) who confronts an old foe while in the middle of an important mission.

“Dead for a Dollar” stars Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, Rachel Brosnahan, Hamish Linklater, Benjamin Bratt, Guy Burnet, Brandon Scott, and Scott Peat. Walter Hill directed the film, working from a script he co-wrote with Matt Harris.

More from IndieWire

The official synopsis for “Dead for a Dollar” reads: “Veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund is deep into Mexico where he encounters professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens – a sworn enemy he sent to prison years before. Max is on a mission to find and return Rachel Kidd, the wife of a wealthy businessman, who as the story is told to Max, has been abducted by Buffalo Soldier Elijah Jones. Max is ultimately faced with a showdown to save honor.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hill explained that he was drawn to the project because of his passion for Westerns. He’s no stranger to the genre, having directed “The Long Riders,” “Wild Bill,” “Geronimo: An American Legend,” and “Last Man Standing.” Though Hill has always been best known for his buddy comedies and action movies, Westerns continue to hold a special place in his heart.

“When I was a kid, my brother and I used to go to the movies every weekend. I appreciated musicals and comedies and all that. But Westerns were my favorites,” Hill said. “I’ve always admired their elegant simplicity. I’m very interested in people that live in primal conditions, that are faced with complicated problems that they have to solve on personal terms, without recourse to the government or a higher authority.”

Story continues

“Dead for a Dollar” is set to make its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival Tuesday, September 6, followed by a theatrical and digital release on Friday, September 30. Watch the trailer below:

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.