Dead & Company Fan Falls to His Death During Concert at Citi Field in New York

baseball stadium Citi Field 2021 at night

Benno Schwinghammer/picture alliance via Getty

A fan of Dead & Company has died after falling from a stadium balcony during the band's concert at Citi Field in New York.

The concert attendee fell on Friday evening around 9 p.m. local time, NYPD Detective Annette Shelton tells PEOPLE in an email statement.

"Upon arrival, officers observed EMS personnel attending to a 46-year-old male who was suffering from injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position," Shelton says.

The unidentified individual was then transported in "critical condition" to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released as officials are still notifying family members, police said.

The concertgoer fell from a second-floor staircase, police spokesman Hubert Reyes told CNN, citing preliminary investigative details.

RELATED: John Mayer on Playing in Grateful Dead Offshoot Dead & Company: 'I Want Other People to See What I See'

Following the incident, a police source told the New York Daily News that the concert-goer "attempted a body flip, fell, and landed on the balcony below," while a driver working at the venue echoed those claims, telling The New York Post that he saw the man fall after attempting to flip.

"He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived," the driver told the Post. "His brother came downstairs and found out he jumped. His brother was with him. He was crying."

The Citi Field stadium is home to the New York Mets baseball team.

"We are aware of a tragic incident, which sadly resulted in a fatality last night," Mets spokesperson Harold Kaufman tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee's loved ones."

Friday's concert was part of Dead & Company's 31-date tour, which kicked off on Aug. 16. The supergroup includes Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart alongside John Mayer, Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.