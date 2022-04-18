Dead Burned Magnesia Market Expected to Reach USD 4,144 Million by 2030: Straits Research

The biggest market captors of the dead burned magnesia are the Asia Pacific and Europe. The simple accessibility of iron minerals prods the development of the Indian steel industry. Moreover, optimistic Government drives for construction exercises in India and China further increase the interest in steel and cement production. The previously mentioned factors consequently support the growth of the regional dead burned magnesia market.

New York, United States, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dead magnesia market had a market share of USD 2,592 million in 2020 according to the new report of Straits Research. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2030. Dead burned magnesia has many refractory applications in the production of basic monolithic refractory products such as tundish working linings, gunning repair products, and precast shapes. The refractory sector consumes most of the market of magnesium compounds. Refractory types are nonmetallic substances that have better heat resistant properties and are used as the linings in kilns, furnaces, and reactors. The steel sector accounts for almost 70% of all refractory types, and the steel industry is the prime user of refractory magnesia.

Key Insights

  • The Asia Pacific dead burned magnesia market garnered the highest market share, both in terms of value and volume and is likely to reach USD 2,657 million during the forecast period.

  • The European dead burned magnesia market was pegged at 1,320.4 kilo tons in 2020 and is likely to steady a healthy CAGR of 2.9%.

  • By volume, the 92-95% segment accounted for the highest market share of 38.33% in 2020 and is likely to reach 4107.3% Kilo Tons during the forecast period.

  • By value, the above 95% segment is likely to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.36% to reach USD 1,583,222.2 thousand by the end of 2030.

Increasing Applications of the Dead Burned Magnesia to the Drive Market

Dead burned magnesia is a compound widely used in producing steel, cement glass, and other non-ferrous metals. It has the highest melting point of all the prominently used refractory oxides. The stubborn types have high heat obstruction properties, which are used in linings used in kilns, furnaces, and reactors. This sector has a larger share in consuming the magnesia compounds. The growing standard of living of the people prompts the need for residential buildings worldwide. The need for investment in property due to the rise in disposable income of the people is proving to be the driving factor for the construction businesses.

The cement section represents an extensive portion of 12.02% by volume in 2020 at a consistent CAGR of 3.07% during events. This is principally credited to rising construction exercises in private and business areas. The glass heater refractories need to bear severe ecological circumstances throughout the presentation process.

For making Glass, the refractory selection is essential. Dead burned magnesia shows good heat resistant properties; hence is a suitable material in glass production. Glass is one of the critical parts utilized in a broad scope of businesses like construction, automobiles, and electronics, and so on requires furnaces and kilns for its production. Dead burned magnesia is a critical component of this equipment.

The steel industry sector has a significant utilizer of refractory magnesia, and it captures almost 70% of the global dead burnt magnesia market. As dead burned magnesia is the best possible heat containment kind, it is highly suitable for high-temperature processes in the steel industry. The steel-making industry requires a temperature of around 1600°C; dead burned magnesia is an ideal option that drives the global dead burned market.

Steel is known for its non-corrosiveness, sturdiness, and unbending nature, which tracks down utilization in high-strength applications like autos, casings, and reinforcement of private structures, shipbuilding, and so on. The rising development of the steel industry is a crucial element increasing the interest in dead burned magnesia based refractories. In addition, a shift towards optional steel, which utilizes electric furnaces to dissolve the scrap material, additionally involves dead burned magnesia in heater lining. Due to infrastructural developments and business expansions in these regions, these nations constantly need raw materials such as steel. Subsequently, it is enlarging the international dead burned magnesia market.


Impact of COVID-19

The dead consumed magnesia market saw a dunk of 3.3% in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict lockdown measures, supply chain disruptions, fewer labor options, and limited mining activities considerably impacted the magnesite creation. This affected the magnesia supply in the production cycle. The developed economies faced considerable losses in the steel and construction industries. The emerging economies of Asia Pacific recaptured the market in the last part of the 2020s and early 2021 with vigorous contamination control measures and increased vaccination campaigns.

China showed slow steel and cement production in the initial phase of 2020. Post pandemic, the nation rapidly displayed a solid positive development in the steel area at the end of 2020. Slowly the global dead burned magnesia market is recovering from the losses suffered during the pandemic and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years.

Global Dead burned Magnesia Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Below 90%

  • 90–92%

  • 92%–95%

  • Above 95%

By End Use

  • Steel

  • Cement

  • Non-ferrous metal

  • Glass

  • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players

  • RHI Magenista N.V

  • Magnezit Group

  • SMZ Jelsava

  • Martin Marreitta Magnesia Specialities LLC

  • Kumas Magnesite

  • Gracian Magnesite

Market News

  • In May 2021, Akdeniz Mineral Kaynaklari A.S. (AMK), a subsidiary of Grecian Magnesite, opened a new 4,000 square meter warehouse at its Kumbet facilities in Eskişehir, Turkey.

  • In Jan 2021, Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları T.A.Ş. (Erdemir), Turkey’s leading steel producer has acquired the Kumas Manyezit for USD 340 million.

  • In Jan 2020, Sibelco signed an agreement to sell QMAG Pty Ltd to the German-based Refratecknik Group.

  • In April 2018, Grecian Magnesite sold 40% interest in Spanish producer Magnesitas Navarras S.A. of the JV partner Timab Magnesium.


