Dead body found in Brampton, police calling it a 'suspicious circumstance'

Peel police have found a dead body of a man in Brampton, calling the incident a "suspicious circumstance."

Police were called to the area of Theatre Lane and Union Street at about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the body.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Police said the cause of death is unknown and the coroner is investigating.

Peel police service's criminal investigation bureau is canvassing the area for witnesses or surveillance camera video.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward to police.