Dead bird found in Davis with West Nile virus, Sacramento-Yolo mosquito control confirms

Summer has not yet begun, but the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District confirmed Tuesday that they already have found one bird that has tested positive for West Nile virus.

“Finding the first positive bird is always significant because it provides an early warning sign for the disease,” said District Manager Gary Goodman. “It confirms that the virus is present, provides a good indication of where we may find positive mosquito samples and where human cases may develop later in the season,”

Found in Davis, the bird is an American crow and is the second West Nile-positive bird discovered statewide this year. Vector districts in Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Orange and Riverside counties already have confirmed West Nile activity in mosquito samples, according to the westnile.ca.gov website. Contra Costa officials reported the first dead bird with the virus statewide on May 17 — it was found in an area of Brentwood close to Discovery Bay.

The West Nile virus causes inflammation that can damage the brain and central nervous system, medical experts say, and there is no cure. Some people may never show symptoms, though they have been infected with West Nile virus. If an infected person gets sick enough to require hospitalization, care teams offer supportive care to manage the headaches, body aches, diarrhea, skin rash and vomiting. West Nile can be fatal.

Since dead birds often turn out to be a harbinger of West Nile virus activity, public health officials ask residents to call 877-968-2473 if they spot one. Residents can also file a report online at fightthebite.net or westnile.ca.gov.

Vector control officials ask that residents check their properties and drain any standing water that could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. This is also crucial to controlling the Aedes aegypti mosquito that may carry Zika virus, dengue, yellow fever and other illnesses. The day-biting Aedes aegypti mosquitoes lay their eggs just above the water line and therefore need very little water to breed.

If you need assistance with mitigating a mosquito infestation at your home or want inspectors to check out an issue near you, call 800-429-1022 or fill out a service request at fighthebite.net.

Does your property have an outdoor water leak? Many residents may qualify for a free house call and repairs through the city of Sacramento’s Department of Utilities. To check whether a property is within the area being served, call 916-808-5605, email leakfree@cityofsacramento.org or visit sacwaterwise.com.

To ward off mosquito bites, experts recommend avoiding outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, wear long sleeves and pants when outside and use insect repellent as directed on labels.