Dead bird found in Columbia tests positive for West Nile virus, city says

Maayan Schechter
·1 min read
City of Columbia

A dead bird found in the Columbia city limits has tested positive for the West Nile virus, the city said.

The city announced the positive test late Thursday, and said spraying for adult mosquitoes in the south part of Columbia will start July 30 and end July 31.

Spraying is typically done between midnight and dawn but can be done earlier depending on conditions, the city said

Any resident allergic to permethrin or tau-fluvalinate products is asked to notify Vector Control staff at 803-545-4229. The city said all beekeepers should call code enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

