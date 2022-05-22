Deacon Phillippe Heads to Prom — and Gets Sweet Messages from Mom Reese Witherspoon and Dad Ryan

Deacon Phillippe

Deacon Phillippe/Instagram

Deacon Phillippe is celebrating his prom!

The 18-year-old musician shared a selection of photographs on Instagram Saturday ahead of attending the milestone high school dance.

In the images, Deacon strikes a pose in a gray suit, which he paired with a bright pink boutonniere. One other image shows the star posing beside his father Ryan Phillippe and two other individuals.

"Prom anyone??" Deacon captioned the series of photographs.

In the comments section, Deacon received warm messages from some of his famous family members.

"Love the 🌸🥰," wrote mom Reese Witherspoon as sister Ava Phillippe added, "Looking sharp!"

Deacon Phillippe/Instagram

On his respective Instagram account, Ryan, 47, shared the same image of himself and Deacon to his Story.

"Sending our sweet meat boi off 2 prom," the proud dad wrote in purple font alongside the photograph.

Ryan Phillippe/Instagram

Last year, Ryan chatted with PEOPLE on the set of his Sexiest Man Alive shoot, where he admitted that staying in shape these days takes a bit more work thanks to his son.

"We'll do the same workout, and the way he looks after compared to the way I look is really defeating," the star joked at the time.

After decades in Hollywood, Ryan also acknowledged that it's still a struggle to feel fully comfortable in his skin.

"I don't like aging. When I see the signs of aging, which is every day, it drives me insane. But there's nothing you can do, really," he said. "You can't prolong the inevitable. We're all going to age, if we're lucky enough, to last into our old age."