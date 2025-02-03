De'Aaron Fox traded to San Antonio Spurs in three-team blockbuster NBA trade

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Less than 24 hours after the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade, the San Antonio Spurs were able to acquire an All-Star to team with their transcendent talent.

The Spurs are acquiring De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade that also sends the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to the Kings, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet finalized.

With the Spurs, Fox will team up with first-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama, and the two can attempt to push San Antonio into the playoffs. The Spurs are currently 21-25 and sit in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Spurs are two games behind the Kings for a play-in spot. The Spurs have failed to qualify for the playoffs the previous five seasons. Fox helped the Kings make the postseason during the 2022-23 season, ending a 16-year playoff drought.

In addition to Fox, the Spurs also acquired Jordan McLaughlin in the trade, while the Kings get Sidy Cissoko, three future first round picks (2025, 2027 and 2031) and three future second round picks (2025, and two in 2028). The Bulls receive Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and a 2025 first-round pick.

On Saturday night, the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis in a three-team deal that also included the Utah Jazz.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spurs acquire De'Aaron Fox from Kings, who land Zach LaVine from Bulls